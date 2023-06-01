Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears

1 June 2023 7:51 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Loadshedding
Hammanskraal
Cholera
Mandy Wiener

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades.

EWN reporter Thabiso Goba has spent the past week in Hammanskraal telling the stories of those who have perished from a cholera outbreak in the area.

The family of mother of two Nthabiseng Legwabe, who died last week after complaining of diarrhoea and vomiting, has spoken about how they cannot afford to buy bottled water. Her nephew talked about how she had to take pills and was forced to drink dubious water from tanks.

Forty-five-year-old social worker Rose Masombuka lamented the pain she was feeling after being discharged from Jubilee Hospital. One of the lucky ones. Twenty-four people have died in Hammanskraal from the cholera outbreak.

What we have seen in Hammanskraal over the past week is disgraceful and shameful. It is undignified and the government should be embarrassed.

While the source of the outbreak has not yet been found, what we are seeing manifesting is undoubtedly the result of years of mismanagement, maladministration, corruption, and negligence.

Even more infuriating is that it has occurred in the face of warnings that have been ominously issued by experts for years now. We cannot afford to ignore them in the same way we have failed to act in response to warnings about the country’s power supply.

In a widely reported opinion published this week, Professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State explained the genesis of this problem he has been warning about for two decades.

“Our tsunami of sewage can no longer be diluted in our rivers. In fact, more than 60% of all our large dams are now eutrophic, with highly enriched water breeding toxic cyanobacteria, all thriving off the warming water and growing flow of nutrients from sewage. In simple truth, we have lost our dilution capacity, and our rivers have been turned into hazardous sewers breeding harmful pathogens” wrote Turton.

It has been easy to finger-point among politicians and blame one another. Local government blames national and vice versa, and the current regime blames other political parties in power before them. However, to their credit, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Water Affairs Minister Senzo Mnchunu have found each other in the interests of seeking solutions to the current problems. Both could argue that the crisis was created by their predecessors, and they have now been thrust into solving the current problems.

True to his classic modus operandi, President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his outrage and articulated the obvious. In his weekly newsletter, he stated that disease outbreaks such as this one are made far worse in situations of poor governance, weak management, and poor maintenance of infrastructure. “We have a responsibility – and are determined – to remedy those shortcomings in a sustainable way and as a matter of urgency,” he has promised.

As is so often the case, it is the actions of a responsive government rather than a proactive one, forced to manage a crisis after the fact rather than prevent it from happening in the first place.

“Unreliable and poor-quality drinking water has been a problem in Hammanskraal for many years,” acknowledges Ramaphosa. “The Rooiwal wastewater treatment works, which is upstream of Hammanskraal, have not been well maintained and have insufficient capacity to deal with the volume of wastewater entering the works. Over the years, in its role as the regulator of the water sector, the Department of Water and Sanitation has issued many directives to the City of Tshwane to address pollution from the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment works. Regrettably, these directives were not acted upon. Consequently, the Department initiated legal action to force the City to use its grant from the national government to refurbish and upgrade the wastewater treatment works.”

Sigh. Yet again, like in so many instances, the government must take full accountability for the failings of the State that have resulted in the outbreak. But Ramaphosa insists now is the time to ‘focus on the problem at hand’ and to stop the spread of the disease.

This is reminiscent of how the government is now scrambling to manage the electricity crisis rather than preventing it from happening in the first place and listening to the warnings issued by experts decades ago.

Remember, there have been red flags since ‘that’ white paper in 1998 that warned the government about a potential looming power crisis and the need for new procurement, yet it took officials until 2007 to commission new power stations. Nevermind the glacially slow pace at which the government has reluctantly moved to adopt independent power producers and transition to renewable energy.

The people of Hammanskraal have been shouting and pleading about their reality for years and years. It doesn’t help for the officials who are constitutionally obligated to provide citizens with clean drinking water to scramble and take accountability after the fact.




