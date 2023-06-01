Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000
It is no surprised that the cost of living in South Africa has increased in recent years, equally so, the cost of food.
The latest Household Affordability Index has revealed that the average price of a household food basket set you back R5071,59 in May.
Data compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group showed a 0,9% increase month-on-month (April and May) and a 10% increase year-on-year (May 2022 and May 2023) in the price of the 'basket'.
The index tracks food prices from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries across Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermartizburg, Mtubatuba (in Northern KwaZulu-Natal) and Springbok (Northern Cape).
There are 44 foods in the ‘basket’ which are the most important typical foods that most household try and buy each month give affordability constraints – it is not nutritionally complete.
Of the basket, certain foods (17) are said to be ‘prioritised and bought first’ among households.
These are meal, rice, cake flour, white sugar, sugar beans, samp, cooking oil, salt, potatoes, onions, frozen chicken portions, curry power, stock cubes, soup, tea, white bread and brown bread.
This article first appeared on 947 : Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80342773_young-african-man-buying-vegetables-in-grocery-section-at-supermarket-black-man-choose-vegetables-in.html
More from Local
The local start-up driving home safety message for its e-bike delivery drivers
Green Riders is a start-up company which is disrupting and revolutionising the last-mile delivery space in South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa
A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.Read More
Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims
Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism against Wim de Villiers.Read More
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.Read More
SA's health system a 'dysfunctional mess' that can't be fixed - says Makgoba
Former Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said the Life Esidemeni incident where 144 people died left him, particularly, shocked.Read More
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General
Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across the country, with councils ‘not well equipped and disciplined adequately’ to handle their duties.Read More
Health officials still tracing source of cholera - Phaahla
A 56-year-old man travelling from Musina, Limpopo, to Hammanskraal, Gauteng, was the first reported case of the bacterial disease, which has since claimed 24 lives over two weeks.Read More
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled
The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.Read More
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report
Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.Read More