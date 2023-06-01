Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000





It is no surprised that the cost of living in South Africa has increased in recent years, equally so, the cost of food.

The latest Household Affordability Index has revealed that the average price of a household food basket set you back R5071,59 in May.

Data compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group showed a 0,9% increase month-on-month (April and May) and a 10% increase year-on-year (May 2022 and May 2023) in the price of the 'basket'.

The index tracks food prices from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries across Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermartizburg, Mtubatuba (in Northern KwaZulu-Natal) and Springbok (Northern Cape).

There are 44 foods in the ‘basket’ which are the most important typical foods that most household try and buy each month give affordability constraints – it is not nutritionally complete.

Household Affordability Index May 2023. Photo: Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity

Of the basket, certain foods (17) are said to be ‘prioritised and bought first’ among households.

These are meal, rice, cake flour, white sugar, sugar beans, samp, cooking oil, salt, potatoes, onions, frozen chicken portions, curry power, stock cubes, soup, tea, white bread and brown bread.

