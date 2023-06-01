It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!
The Canadian singer-songwriter and actress Alanis Nadine Morissette celebrates her 49th birthday today!
Popular for her emotive mezzo-soprano voice and confessional songwriting, Morissette began her career in the early 1990s with two dance-pop albums.
If you're an elder millennial, you probably have a soft spot for Morissette and her music comforting you through some dark times - we get it.
Take a trip down memory lane with some of her most iconic songs.
1) Ironic
2) You Oughta Know
3) Thank U
4) Hand in my pocket
5) Crazy
It's still ironic for us!
Here's to the last of Morissette's 40's!
This article first appeared on KFM : It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Alanis_Morissette_5-19-2014.jpg
