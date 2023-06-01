It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!





The Canadian singer-songwriter and actress Alanis Nadine Morissette celebrates her 49th birthday today!

Popular for her emotive mezzo-soprano voice and confessional songwriting, Morissette began her career in the early 1990s with two dance-pop albums.

If you're an elder millennial, you probably have a soft spot for Morissette and her music comforting you through some dark times - we get it.

Take a trip down memory lane with some of her most iconic songs.

1) Ironic

2) You Oughta Know

3) Thank U

4) Hand in my pocket

5) Crazy

It's still ironic for us!

Here's to the last of Morissette's 40's!

