Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland!

1 June 2023 9:56 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tom Holland

Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland.

Tom Holland celebrated his 27th birthday today (1 June)!

The British actor rose to great popularity for his role as Spider-Man in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

He was even dubbed one of the most popular actors of his generation by several publications.

Let’s celebrate with seven facts you probably didn’t know about him:

· His full name is Thomas Stanley Holland.

· He had his first kiss at 12 years old on the theatre stage. He played the lead in Billy Elliot: The Musical at Victoria Palace Theatre in London's West End.

· His mother sent him to carpentry school as a backup plan, in case acting didn’t work out. He was thankfully called back to continue auditioning for his Marvel role and didn’t finish the course.

· His favourite Marvel movies areIron Man, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame.

· He is a big fan of football and Formula 1.

· The worse job he has ever had was being a ‘pot washer in a pub’.

· He had a crush on Marvel co-star Elizabeth Olsen (who plays Wanda/Scarlet Witch).

"I think Scarlet Witch is pretty hot, you know. I think Elizabeth Olsen is super hot and really nice as well. She was really nice to me at the premiere,” he told British GQ.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland!




