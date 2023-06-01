Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The local start-up driving home safety message for its e-bike delivery drivers Green Riders is a start-up company which is disrupting and revolutionising the last-mile delivery space in South Africa. 1 June 2023 1:41 PM
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa. 1 June 2023 12:34 PM
Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000 The latest Household Affordability Index has revealed that the average price of a household food basket set you back R5071,59. 1 June 2023 11:04 AM
View all Local
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across... 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable. 1 June 2023 8:38 AM
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilat... 31 May 2023 9:48 PM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?' SA is ranked sixth in the world with regards to loneliness, according to a survey carried out in 2021. 1 June 2023 1:47 PM
Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff bids emotional farewell to DHL Stormers and Mzansi Yes, after 12 seasons, Steven Kitshoff is bidding farewell to the DHL Stormers and Mzansi as he moves to Northern Ireland. 1 June 2023 11:44 AM
It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today! Canadian singer Alanis Morissette turns 49 years old today, jam out to some of her most ironic... sorry, ICONIC hits. 1 June 2023 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland. 1 June 2023 9:56 AM
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman! Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work. 1 June 2023 8:16 AM
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast... 1 June 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids

1 June 2023 10:17 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
russia and ukraine
Children Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine war

Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".

Bongani Bingwa interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Nineteen thousand Ukrainian children have been 'stolen' and sent to Russia where they're allegedly indoctrinated, threatened and forcibly adopted by Russians.

Older children have been placed in the Russian military.

Both Putin and Russia's children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova have been charged with war crimes for the alleged abductions.

They have denied the claims.

Gilchrist says that parents have taken matters into their own hands, journeying into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue their children.

Image: One year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Image: One year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

RELATED: (WATCH) Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities

There are extraordinary tales emerging.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It really pulls at the heart.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids




1 June 2023 10:17 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
russia and ukraine
Children Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine war

More from World

@ aapsky/123rf.com

UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill

1 June 2023 12:49 PM

The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kosovo-Serbia row leaves Nato peacekeepers under attack

[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured

31 May 2023 2:00 PM

Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow

31 May 2023 12:18 PM

On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before they board the airplane

Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane

31 May 2023 11:26 AM

Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The impact of the drug 'tranq'. Picture: @urbanvisuals2.0/tiktok screenshot

[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'

30 May 2023 1:15 PM

Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: screengrab from TikTok user @sambladeco, video posted 24 April

[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school

30 May 2023 10:35 AM

Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates

30 May 2023 8:26 AM

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have granted immunity to Russian delegates for the BRICS summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?

29 May 2023 5:26 PM

The Big Debate kicks off with the Russia-Ukraine war, featuring Dr Greg Mills and Dr Oscar van Heerden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: United States flag. Picture: waggtime from Pixabay

USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans

29 May 2023 3:25 PM

Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: klyakhin/123rf.com

Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone

29 May 2023 2:18 PM

A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise

1 June 2023 9:40 AM

The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General

1 June 2023 7:51 AM

Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across the country, with councils ‘not well equipped and disciplined adequately’ to handle their duties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled

31 May 2023 9:48 PM

The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report

31 May 2023 7:21 PM

Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Botswana President Ian Khama during a press conference in Johannesburg on 12 December 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana

31 May 2023 11:00 AM

Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk. Picture: @NMandelaBaymuni/Twitter

'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor

31 May 2023 10:15 AM

The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Kfm Mornings social media engagement team

By the end of 2023, some Western Cape towns won't have loadshedding - Alan Winde

30 May 2023 9:12 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde chats about the state of the Province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 30 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee

29 May 2023 8:08 AM

The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in exchange for the inquiry into her fitness to hold office to end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ANC flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP

ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities

29 May 2023 7:08 AM

At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula attributes mainly squabbles within the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Three women carry jars filled with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023, amid a deadly cholera outbreak. City officials urged residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink from the tap, adding water tankers were being supplied. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21

26 May 2023 3:16 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000

Local

It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!

Lifestyle Entertainment

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

Local International

EWN Highlights

Mitchells Plain crash: Driver's family seeks forgiveness from victims' families

1 June 2023 6:50 PM

WC police say they've noted an increase in crimes during power cuts

1 June 2023 6:30 PM

Macassar becoming a hotspot for dumping bodies, says ward councillor

1 June 2023 6:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA