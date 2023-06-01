



Ah, time to get those tissues ready Mzansi.

We've lost a captain in blue!

Yes, after 12 seasons showcasing his incredible rugby talent, Steven Kitshoff bids farewell to the DHL Stormers.

But his time in rugby will go on, internationally.

The captain is moving to Northern Ireland to play for Ulster next season while Ali Vermaak takes over from him.

Kitsy left a heartfelt post on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude to his fellow Stormers team, coaches and fans.

Read his full tribute below - it's time for those tissues, now.

Of course, the DHL Stormers team reciprocated the love with an Instagram post just for Kitsy, 'the legend.'

Fans and social media users commented on both posts expressing this bitter-sweet moment and we feel the same.

As a country we're happy that Kitsy is flying Mzansi's flag high internationally, but we're sad to lose the epic captain in blue who brought the Stormers all the way to the URC finals this season.

Coach Dobbo has said in interviews recently that Kitsy "always has a home with the DHL Stormers" - let's hope, Kitsy doesn't forget it.

Go well, Steven Kitshoff!

This article first appeared on KFM : Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff bids emotional farewell to DHL Stormers and Mzansi