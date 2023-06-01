Tech firm Ndivia joins trillion dollar club, following likes of Apple and Amazon
Bruce Whitfield is joined by Byron Lotter, portfolio manager at Vestact to talk about 'the Nvidia effect'.
- The tech firm's share price on Monday at peaked at $419
- Nvidia has a 95% share of the GPU market.
The (micro) chips are certainly not down for California-based tech company Nvidia, which entered the 'trillion dollar club', albeit briefly, this week.
The microchip manufacturer opened on the markets at just over $405 per share, on Monday and peaked at $419 a share, joining the likes of Apple and Microsoft who had previously joined the club in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
But it was a brief sojourn into the trillion dollar stratosphere - by the time the markets had closed the share price had dipped to $401.1, leaving Nvidia's stock worth $992 billion.
Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager at Vestact, says it has been a fabulous ride up for the megafirm.
It's actually our second biggest holding, mostly on the back of this fantastic performance.Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact
Even at maybe $250 a share I was thinking... maybe this is running a little bit hard.Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact
So what's behind Ndivia's success? AI. Artificial Intelligence.
AI products like ChatGPT rely on computers which run on microchips called graphics processing units (GPUs) and Nvidia has a 95% share of the GPU market.
When it comes to AI, it's incredibly productive, incredibly helpful and useful for everyday life.Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact
While COVID-19 decimated some firms, business boomed for Nvidia during the early days of the pandemic due to a GPU shortage.
But far from being a new kid on the block, Nvidia has been around for more than 30 years.
According to its last quarterly earnings, Nvidia saw over $2 billion in profit in three months.
This article first appeared on 702 : Tech firm Ndivia joins trillion dollar club, following likes of Apple and Amazon
Source : Unsplash
