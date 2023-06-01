'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard, about the various ways to overcome loneliness.

A survey carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic looking at global mental health has revealed that about 33 percent of adults worldwide experienced feelings of loneliness.

The Statista survey also reveals that of 28 countries surveyed, South Africa ranked number six with regard to loneliness.

Speaking to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard , Lester Kiewit asks why, in a country of 60 million people, are so many of us feeling lonely?

Some people can't handle being around other people and they derive loneliness from that. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

It's important to remember that being lonely isn't the same as being alone, says Rogers.

You can feel lonely in amongst a crowd. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

Despite many of us interacting every day with millions of others digitally, it seems social media has been unable to fill the void many of us still feel.

It's the irony of being in the most connected time of all and yet not being connected with anybody. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

Fostering a connection with people in real life can be really difficult. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

