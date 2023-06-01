



John Maytham speaks to Peter Johnston, a climatologist at the University of Cape Town, about May rainfall and his winter rainfall prediction.

Johnston says currently, Cape Town dam levels are at 63.6%.

Reports say that South Africans are using around 819 million litres of water a day while the daily target set by the government is 850 million litres.

Johnston also reports that as of 22 May, the current rainfall for 2023 is the "highest it's been in over 35 years".

The weather expert also says it's "highly likely" that we'll have a "wet winter" which means full dams by 1 November - that's the goal.

Johnston continues to explain that...

We've had above average rainfall this year from March, April and May. For May and March we've had more than double the average. One would hope that this foretells a good, wet winter. Peter Johnston, Climatologist - University of Cape Town

The climate expert also predicts that...

Statistically, there's about a 60% chance that the year will experience above normal rainfall. Peter Johnston, Climatologist - University of Cape Town

The climatologist says while there is water in dams it "doesn't mean we should waste it".

The weather expert says "we've got to save the water while we have it" which he believes is the key to having full dams by 1 November - to last us through the warmer seasons in 2024.

Johnston says, "There's no need to cut down dramatically, but we need to use water responsibly."

This article first appeared on KFM : Climatologist predicts good winter rainfall, but cautions against waste