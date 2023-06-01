The local start-up driving home safety message for its e-bike delivery drivers





Lester Kiewit speaks to Craig Atkinson, founder of Green Riders, about safety concerns surrounding delivery people who use e-bikes.

"Are they the new scourge on our roads?"

This is the question Good Morning Cape Town host Lester Kiewit asked Green Riders founder Craig Atkinson, referring to e-bike delivery riders this morning.

"They seem to do just about anything they want with total disregard for fellow road users and even pedestrians on sidewalks," says Kiewit.

E-bikes have become a regular fixture in the delivery market in South Africa, but with no licence required to ride one, their increased usage delivers it's own safety concerns.

Enter Green Rider, who say they offer an alternative to the costly and dangerous way to deliver food in the gig economy.

Atkinson says with the right infrastructure, like proper bike and bicycle lanes, e-bikes could be a game-changer for South Africa and the rest of the continent.

South Africans don't come from a motorbike background, so if you go into any of the townships you don't really see a South African guy riding around on a motorbike, however they do ride bicycles, that's just how we grew up in South Africa. Craig Atkinson, Founder - Green Rider

Atkinson admits that without formal safety training, e-bike drivers pose a safety threat to themselves and other road users.

You'll find a lot of cyclists just jump onto a pavement because they'll think that's what you can do. Craig Atkinson, Founder - Green Rider

Atkinson says all Green Riders drivers are trained by certified professionals.

We all know how to ride a bicycle, that's the easy part. It's actually learning the rules of the road, using your hand signals, what is safe, where to ride. Craig Atkinson, Founder - Green Rider

We work with some of the top trainers in the country to make sure these individuals understand the rules of the road. Craig Atkinson, Founder - Green Rider

