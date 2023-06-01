UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill
Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent.
The operation involves removing more than a million barrels of oil from a supertanker, the FSO Safer, off the coast of Yemen according to ReliefWeb.
The supertanker is decaying and this could lead to an environmental disaster without intervention.
I mean 1.1 million barrels, I was trying to put that into litres and I kind of had to stop because it was big. It is a whole mess of oil, let’s put it like that.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The barrels of oil will be transferred to a secure replacement tanker, the Nautica, which is currently standing by in Djibouti.
Although they have begun the operation to assess, to actually get the oil off, they cannot do that yet.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
At least they have started trying to rescue the situation.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The UN has raised $114 million for the operation, but still needs an additional $29 million (more than R570 million) urgently.
