The Midday Report Express: Cholera now in Mpumalanga





The country's cholera outbreak reaches a new low as confirmation of a case in Mpumalanga makes the headlines.

A 73-year-old woman unfortunately passed away in the province pushing the death toll to 25. The woman passed away in Mamatlake Hospital, which is near the original outbreak site of Hammanskraal in Tshwane and authorities have not yet ruled a link between the events.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Foster Mohale of the Department Of Health.

As the National Department of Health, we can confirm the first case of cholera detected in the Mpumalanga province and the patient has, unfortunately, passed away. Foster Mohale, Department Of Health Spokesperson

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Disgraced Former ANC SG Ace Magashule responds to the party finding him guilty of misconduct.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears in court to challenge the legitimacy of her arrest.

