[LISTEN] Study rates SA and Zimbabwe as 'most miserable countries in the world'
On Lunch with EB Inglis, EB reports on the recently released Hanke's Annual Misery Index (HAMI) which ranks Zimbabwe as the "most miserable country in the world" while South Africa features on the list too.
Listen to EB's take on this one below.
So, how does this index work?
The Index is made annually by Steve Hanke, a professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University.
The list is calculated by taking the rate of unemployment (multiplied by two), inflation, and bank-lending rates, minus the annual percentage change in real GDP per capita.
These are all considered “bad” factors which create misery amongst people in that country.
The index lists 157 countries, Zimbabwe takes the number one spot with inflation as it's highest contributing factor.
And South Africa ranks 16th for unemployment (we know, we thought it would be for loadshedding too).
Thanks to stunning inflation, high unemployment, high lending rates, and anemic real GDP growth, Zimbabwe clocks in as the WORLD'S MOST MISERABLE COUNTRY in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index. Need I say more? pic.twitter.com/0uhfnWQUyW' Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 21, 2023
The Ukraine made the top ten, taking the eighth spot on the list, owing to the war-induced low rate of unemployment.
So, what's the least miserable country?
Switzerland! They're politically neutral and have great chocolate too.
Scroll up for the full conversation or catch Lunch with EB Inglis, weekdays at 12pm to 3pm.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Study rates SA and Zimbabwe as 'most miserable countries in the world'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_59412661_woman-shows-sign-of-off-.html?vti=lf07xasbmov0mtsjth-1-85
More from Lifestyle
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation
A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices.Read More
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
[Review] Renault Clio 1.0L Turbo Intens
A ripping little road rocket, this current Clio is a lekker time on the road.Read More
Woman wins her case to NOT pay for the same car repair twice
A consumer recently won her case at the National Consumer Tribunal when she refused to pay twice for the same repair on her car.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What if you buy a used car in worse condition than you realised?'
Consumer journalist Knowler approached the We Buy Cars about the Dekra test dealers use to test whether used cars are road worthy.Read More
Want your money to strecth a little further? Factory shops could be the answer
The cost of living is affects us all, but shopping at factory shops can make it a little easier on your wallet.Read More
'Be proactive to get a handle on your debt payments'
Head of Financial Wellness at Nedbank Dr Frank Magwegwe advises that you should reach out to the bank and advise them of your situation if you find yourself starting to struggle to make payments.Read More
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't
TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic.Read More
'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?'
SA is ranked sixth in the world with regards to loneliness, according to a survey carried out in 2021.Read More
More from Local
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO
The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI
The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May paints a bleak picture.Read More
[LISTEN] SALGA acting CEO speaks on local government audit outcomes
South African Local Government Association acting CEO Mthobeli Kolisa has given his take on the local government audit outcomes.Read More
The local start-up driving home safety message for its e-bike delivery drivers
Green Riders is a start-up company which is disrupting and revolutionising the last-mile delivery space in South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa
A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.Read More
Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000
The latest Household Affordability Index has revealed that the average price of a household food basket set you back R5071,59.Read More
Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims
Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism against Wim de Villiers.Read More
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.Read More
SA's health system a 'dysfunctional mess' that can't be fixed - says Makgoba
Former Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said the Life Esidemeni incident where 144 people died left him, particularly, shocked.Read More
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General
Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across the country, with councils ‘not well equipped and disciplined adequately’ to handle their duties.Read More