'Be proactive to get a handle on your debt payments'
Aubrey Masango speaks to Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.
With the series of continuous interest rate hikes, the rates at which people can take out loans for houses, cars and even other short-term loans has increased drastically.
This means increased numbers of people struggling to keep up with payments and eventually falling into a debt that can be difficult to get out of.
It is important to take proactive steps at catch it early, says Magwegwe.
If you find yourself beginning to struggle to make payments, reach out to the bank and advise them of your situation.
Before you get to that point [of debt] approach your financial institutions and tell them that you are beginning to struggle, and what plans can be put in place [for payments].Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory – Nedbank
This will help you keep up with payments, even under a new payment plan, which can go a long way if you find yourself under debt review or debt consolidation.
Before banks consider debt consolidation, they look at client's payment patterns.
Not honouring your payments already jeopardises your situation of a solution. Skipping that R94 payment is not just skipping R94, it is showing that you are not honouring a commitment that you made.Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory – Nedbank
Listen to the in-depth discussion above.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Be proactive to get a handle on your debt payments'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/purse-money-credit-squeeze-wallet-522622/
More from Lifestyle
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation
A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices.Read More
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
[Review] Renault Clio 1.0L Turbo Intens
A ripping little road rocket, this current Clio is a lekker time on the road.Read More
Woman wins her case to NOT pay for the same car repair twice
A consumer recently won her case at the National Consumer Tribunal when she refused to pay twice for the same repair on her car.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What if you buy a used car in worse condition than you realised?'
Consumer journalist Knowler approached the We Buy Cars about the Dekra test dealers use to test whether used cars are road worthy.Read More
Want your money to strecth a little further? Factory shops could be the answer
The cost of living is affects us all, but shopping at factory shops can make it a little easier on your wallet.Read More
[LISTEN] Study rates SA and Zimbabwe as 'most miserable countries in the world'
South Africa and Zimbabwe are rated as two of the most miserable countries in the world, according to Hanke's Annual Misery Index.Read More
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't
TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic.Read More
'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?'
SA is ranked sixth in the world with regards to loneliness, according to a survey carried out in 2021.Read More