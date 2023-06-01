



Aubrey Masango speaks to Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.

With the series of continuous interest rate hikes, the rates at which people can take out loans for houses, cars and even other short-term loans has increased drastically.

This means increased numbers of people struggling to keep up with payments and eventually falling into a debt that can be difficult to get out of.

It is important to take proactive steps at catch it early, says Magwegwe.

If you find yourself beginning to struggle to make payments, reach out to the bank and advise them of your situation.

Before you get to that point [of debt] approach your financial institutions and tell them that you are beginning to struggle, and what plans can be put in place [for payments]. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory – Nedbank

This will help you keep up with payments, even under a new payment plan, which can go a long way if you find yourself under debt review or debt consolidation.

Before banks consider debt consolidation, they look at client's payment patterns.

Not honouring your payments already jeopardises your situation of a solution. Skipping that R94 payment is not just skipping R94, it is showing that you are not honouring a commitment that you made. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory – Nedbank

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Be proactive to get a handle on your debt payments'