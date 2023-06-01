Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Iain Williamson, Old Mutual Group CEO.
- The Old Mutual Group's Iain Williamson is the latest top CEO to express concern about the challenges South Africa faces
- In the short term the country will see a lot of risk and instability he says
- However if we can get past the 2024 elections, the medium-term outlook "is better than it has been in a while"
Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson is the latest top business leader to voice his concern over the challenges South Africa is facing.
He cited what he sees as the three primary risks during an address at Bloomberg's Future of Finance conference in Cape Town.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Old Mutual CEO on The Money Show.
In broad strokes, what Williamson conveyed at the conference was that South Africa has a lot of risk and instability in the short term, but that the picture does improve in the medium term.
Once we get beyond next year's elections, actually the outlook for South Africa looks better than it has for a while thanks to fiscal consolidation... private sector energy production starting to come onto stream and the prospects of loadshedding... diminishing.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
At the top of Williamson's list of short-term risk factors is the potential for social unrest, particularly if we end up in a grid failure scenario.
While he doesn't think a grid collapse is likely, it still poses that second risk he says.
Thirdly, the issues around the need to balance our relationships - from a purely economic interest perspective - between our relationship with the US and our access to Agoa... and secondly our relationship with China, those being our two biggest trading partners...Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
One of the concerns I think from the business community at large is that we need certain clear positions to allow people to move forward... I think that's just one example of many issues where there is too much grey...Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
...and foreign investors looking at the choices that they have of where to put capital are not going to favour a situation where we elevate the uncertainty associated with capital decisions. We need to reduce the uncertainties by creating clarity, and unfortunately that hasn't been forthcoming with sufficient speed.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
While there are historical allegiances which are understandable he says, it's not always apparent that the economic consequences of some of the government's recent choices are fully understood.
"Or, if they are, then they've been ignored and I think that's the problem."
Source : Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
