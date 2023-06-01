Streaming issues? Report here
Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI

1 June 2023 7:08 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Local manufacturing
Absa PMI
SA Inc
Miyelani Maluleke

The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May paints a bleak picture.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke.

  • Amid the pessimism hanging over South Africa, it's no wonder that business conditions and activity continue to decline
  • The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May edged down to 49.2 from 49.8 in April

Business conditions continue to deteriorate in South Africa, according to the latest Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI).

The Absa PMI edged down to 49.2 in May, from 49.8 in April.

This reflects a decline in business conditions for four consecutive months.

© tintin75/123rf.com
© tintin75/123rf.com

The index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time fell to 43.7 in May, from 51 in April.

Absa says this is the most pessimistic that respondents have been about the near-term outlook since the strictest phase of the COVID lockdown three years ago.

"Eskom confirming earlier concerns about the possibility of higher stages of load-shedding during winter likely contributed to the souring in sentiment."

Right now, purchasing managers, the people who make decisions about what companies are going to buy and consume... are not making decisions... They are looking for certainty, which gives us a clear picture of the manufacturing sector.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

He asks the economist what the ever-declining PMI numbers are telling us about the state of the nation.

One thing it does is tell us is about what is happening in the manufacturing sector right now, and that is production is under a lot of pressure.

Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

When you look at the business activity sub-index which tells us about production, that's been in contraction for about four months and I think that's a very direct reflection of the electricity constraints that we're dealing with right now.

Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
pmi-business-activityjpg

The Index also tells us a bit about how manufacturers feel about the future, Maluleke says.

He notes that this sentiment was at a three-year low in May, the period when South Africa was at the height of lockdown restrictions.

A lot of the headlines we were seeing in May were concerns about the possibility of higher stages of loadshedding, talk of grid collapse... and some of the economic risks associated with recent geopolitical headlines.

Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

Ultimately, I think a lot of that is feeding into sentiment, feeding into how people are feeling. It's certainly feeding into how people expect the economy to perform down the line.

Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

We would have to wait and see a little bit more data over the coming months to get a sense of whether there is any sort of rebound or not before we can be clear we're in this downward spiral...

Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation




