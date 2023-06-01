Want your money to strecth a little further? Factory shops could be the answer
Pippa Hudson speaks with Pam Black, author of numerous editions of the A-Z of Factory Shops in the Western Cape.
Knowing where to shop can help you get the benefits of massive bargains and stretch your money a little further.
Black defines factory shops as places where consumers can buy products, that might have some slight flaws, directly from manufacturers at discounted rates.
While they might have these small flaws, she says you can still get some really great and high quality items without breaking the bank.
She adds that you can even buy your food at factory shops, but highly recommends bringing a cooler bag to keep your food home until you can get it home safely.
If you are looking for a place to do some serious bargain hunting, she says that Montague gardens is a great place to go if you want to turn shopping into an outing.
Montague gardens, I would say, will keep you busy for a day looking for things.Pam Black, Author of Numerous Editions of the A-Z of Factory Shops
I have a friend who always comes with me and the two of us will spend a long time in Montague gardens because there is a lot.Pam Black, Author of Numerous Editions of the A-Z of Factory Shops
With Father’s Day around the corner, one recommendation Black gives is the Mohair Mill shop in Diep River for a great gift.
They have Mohair socks for men… [which are] great for a Father’s Day present.Pam Black, Author of Numerous Editions of the A-Z of Factory Shops
Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 05:45)
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation
A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices.Read More
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
[Review] Renault Clio 1.0L Turbo Intens
A ripping little road rocket, this current Clio is a lekker time on the road.Read More
Woman wins her case to NOT pay for the same car repair twice
A consumer recently won her case at the National Consumer Tribunal when she refused to pay twice for the same repair on her car.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What if you buy a used car in worse condition than you realised?'
Consumer journalist Knowler approached the We Buy Cars about the Dekra test dealers use to test whether used cars are road worthy.Read More
'Be proactive to get a handle on your debt payments'
Head of Financial Wellness at Nedbank Dr Frank Magwegwe advises that you should reach out to the bank and advise them of your situation if you find yourself starting to struggle to make payments.Read More
[LISTEN] Study rates SA and Zimbabwe as 'most miserable countries in the world'
South Africa and Zimbabwe are rated as two of the most miserable countries in the world, according to Hanke's Annual Misery Index.Read More
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't
TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic.Read More
'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?'
SA is ranked sixth in the world with regards to loneliness, according to a survey carried out in 2021.Read More