Want your money to strecth a little further? Factory shops could be the answer





Pippa Hudson speaks with Pam Black, author of numerous editions of the A-Z of Factory Shops in the Western Cape.

Knowing where to shop can help you get the benefits of massive bargains and stretch your money a little further.

Black defines factory shops as places where consumers can buy products, that might have some slight flaws, directly from manufacturers at discounted rates.

While they might have these small flaws, she says you can still get some really great and high quality items without breaking the bank.

She adds that you can even buy your food at factory shops, but highly recommends bringing a cooler bag to keep your food home until you can get it home safely.

If you are looking for a place to do some serious bargain hunting, she says that Montague gardens is a great place to go if you want to turn shopping into an outing.

Montague gardens, I would say, will keep you busy for a day looking for things. Pam Black, Author of Numerous Editions of the A-Z of Factory Shops

I have a friend who always comes with me and the two of us will spend a long time in Montague gardens because there is a lot. Pam Black, Author of Numerous Editions of the A-Z of Factory Shops

Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

With Father’s Day around the corner, one recommendation Black gives is the Mohair Mill shop in Diep River for a great gift.

They have Mohair socks for men… [which are] great for a Father’s Day present. Pam Black, Author of Numerous Editions of the A-Z of Factory Shops

Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 05:45)