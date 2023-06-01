[LISTEN] 'What if you buy a used car in worse condition than you realised?'





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

A listener, Cornell Grove, recently purchased a car from We Buy Cars, and opted to have it serviced himself at a Bosch outlet.

The car had been subjected to a Dekra test and declared roadworthy when he bought it but at the service found out that the brake pads were terribly warn and needed to be replaced, as well as some other issues.

He was told that the car should not have been declared roadworthy.

However, when he initially approached We Buy Cars to pay for the R14 000 service and repair bill they said they could not do anything for him.

Knowler approached the We Buy Cars CEO, Faan van der Walt, about this Dekra test and whether consumers are expecting too much of this report, if such significant wear and tear was missed.

He responded that the Dekra inspection is primarily a thorough visual and functional inspection, and usually they would have done a service prior to delivery.

However, he added that they would assist with the expenses.

The outcome was that the service will be paid for and that is great, but the issue is that it is important as a consumer to know how these things work. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Knowler notes that when you are buying a second-hand car it is essential to have a thorough report and inspection done, as it is a given that it will not be in perfect condition.

Ask all the right questions before you buy a car that is a few years old with quite a lot of milage on it. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

