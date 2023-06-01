Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey





This Sunday South African actor and artist David Johnson is ready to take you back to the 80's and 90's on a trip down music memory lane, for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

Johnson is known for playing the role of Liam in the kykNET drama series, Getroud Met Rugby: Die Sepie.

So, get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90' s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za