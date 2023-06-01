Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May paints a bleak picture. 1 June 2023 7:08 PM
[LISTEN] SALGA acting CEO speaks on local government audit outcomes South African Local Government Association acting CEO Mthobeli Kolisa has given his take on the local government audit outcomes. 1 June 2023 5:53 PM
View all Local
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across... 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable. 1 June 2023 8:38 AM
View all Business
[Review] Renault Clio 1.0L Turbo Intens A ripping little road rocket, this current Clio is a lekker time on the road. 1 June 2023 6:28 PM
Woman wins her case to NOT pay for the same car repair twice A consumer recently won her case at the National Consumer Tribunal when she refused to pay twice for the same repair on her car. 1 June 2023 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] 'What if you buy a used car in worse condition than you realised?' Consumer journalist Knowler approached the We Buy Cars about the Dekra test dealers use to test whether used cars are road worthy. 1 June 2023 6:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music... 1 June 2023 7:05 PM
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff bids emotional farewell to DHL Stormers and Mzansi Yes, after 12 seasons, Steven Kitshoff is bidding farewell to the DHL Stormers and Mzansi as he moves to Northern Ireland. 1 June 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast... 1 June 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey

1 June 2023 7:05 PM
Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music from the 80's & 90's.

This Sunday South African actor and artist David Johnson is ready to take you back to the 80's and 90's on a trip down music memory lane, for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

Johnson is known for playing the role of Liam in the kykNET drama series, Getroud Met Rugby: Die Sepie.

anhourwith-david-johnson-feature-320png

So, get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90' s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves

4 May 2023 1:25 PM

Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.

Spend #AnHourWith showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell this Sunday

24 March 2023 6:16 AM

Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.

Tune in on Sunday to spend #AnHourWith SA actor & playwright Carlo Daniels

17 March 2023 8:11 AM

On Sunday at 10am, Carlo Daniels will play his favourite 80s and 90s hits.

Athina Jansen

Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 February 2023 12:53 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen.

Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday

27 January 2023 5:28 AM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.

TV and radio presenter Ricky Schroeder spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

20 January 2023 8:25 AM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest for just one hour.

an-hour-with-marciel-hopkins-thumbnail-480x290png

TV Presenter, model Marciel Hopkin shares her 80s and 90s jams on CapeTalk

12 January 2023 1:10 PM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford

23 December 2022 11:20 AM

Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December.

Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham

23 December 2022 11:02 AM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham.

Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus?

28 October 2022 1:15 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000

Local

It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!

Lifestyle Entertainment

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

Local International

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Iyaqhubeka nokubhebhetheka icholera, kulahlwa izidumbu eMacassar

2 June 2023 12:09 AM

The day that was: Magashule & Muhammad Ali in ANC breakup, cholera spreads

1 June 2023 11:39 PM

ANC's Mbalula blames cholera outbreak on Tshwane’s political instability

1 June 2023 11:31 PM

