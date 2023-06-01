'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'
Netball World Cup 2023 Board Chairperson, Patience Shikwambana says the hosting of the World Cup on African soil needs to be used as a platform to take the sport to the next level.
With under 60 days to go until the showpiece gets underway in Cape Town, the World Cup trophy is on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build ahead of the tournament, which starts on 28 July.
16 teams will be battling it out across the 10 days, in the hope they will be crowned champions in the sport's most prestigious event.
Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Shikwambana says that it will be a momentous tournament for the country.
It’s one of the things that we must be proud of as a country, and it was through the support of stakeholders that we are able to host a tournament like this. With the arrival of the trophy, it's a confirmation that the World Cup is upon us and that we must deliver.Patience Shikwambana, Board Chairperson - Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that it's coming to African soil for the first time is not a small thing. We still need to show people out there that women are capable.Patience Shikwambana, Board Chairperson - Netball World Cup 2023
Shikwambana added the venue, the Cape Town International Centre is also well on track to being ready and that the demand for tickets has been high.
The broadcasters have come on board as well. All the Proteas games are sold out and all tickets for the top five countries are sold out. The best we can do outside the venue is to have fan parks in Western Cape and in other provinces because we need to go where the people are and make sure they experience this tournament.Patience Shikwambana, Board Chairperson - Netball World Cup 2023
Watch below for the full interview with Patience Shikwambana:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'
More from Sport
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro
Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.Read More
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level
Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league and to the Nedbank Cup final.Read More
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro
Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League.Read More
Kolbe to the Stormers? Dobson says 'no'
Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will leave French side Toulon at the end of the 2022/23 season after helping them to their first EPCR Challenge Cup title.Read More
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!
This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.Read More
Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement
Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymenow.Read More
[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final
Cape Town is set to host the United Rugby Championship (URC) grand final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday.Read More
[LISTEN] Munster fan invites Stormers supporters for drinks
Munster Rugby Supporters Club chairperson Mark Meehan shares his thoughts on the URC finals between the Stormers and Munster on Saturday.Read More
[URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com)
The stage is set for the URC finals as the Stormers take on Munster.Read More