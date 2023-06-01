'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May paints a bleak picture. 1 June 2023 7:08 PM
[LISTEN] SALGA acting CEO speaks on local government audit outcomes South African Local Government Association acting CEO Mthobeli Kolisa has given his take on the local government audit outcomes. 1 June 2023 5:53 PM
View all Local
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across... 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable. 1 June 2023 8:38 AM
View all Business
[Review] Renault Clio 1.0L Turbo Intens A ripping little road rocket, this current Clio is a lekker time on the road. 1 June 2023 6:28 PM
Woman wins her case to NOT pay for the same car repair twice A consumer recently won her case at the National Consumer Tribunal when she refused to pay twice for the same repair on her car. 1 June 2023 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] 'What if you buy a used car in worse condition than you realised?' Consumer journalist Knowler approached the We Buy Cars about the Dekra test dealers use to test whether used cars are road worthy. 1 June 2023 6:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music... 1 June 2023 7:05 PM
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff bids emotional farewell to DHL Stormers and Mzansi Yes, after 12 seasons, Steven Kitshoff is bidding farewell to the DHL Stormers and Mzansi as he moves to Northern Ireland. 1 June 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast... 1 June 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'

1 June 2023 7:51 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Cape Town International Convention Centre
Netball World Cup 2023
#MSW

The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in Africa.

Netball World Cup 2023 Board Chairperson, Patience Shikwambana says the hosting of the World Cup on African soil needs to be used as a platform to take the sport to the next level.

With under 60 days to go until the showpiece gets underway in Cape Town, the World Cup trophy is on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build ahead of the tournament, which starts on 28 July.

16 teams will be battling it out across the 10 days, in the hope they will be crowned champions in the sport's most prestigious event.

Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Shikwambana says that it will be a momentous tournament for the country.

It’s one of the things that we must be proud of as a country, and it was through the support of stakeholders that we are able to host a tournament like this. With the arrival of the trophy, it's a confirmation that the World Cup is upon us and that we must deliver.

Patience Shikwambana, Board Chairperson - Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that it's coming to African soil for the first time is not a small thing. We still need to show people out there that women are capable.

Patience Shikwambana, Board Chairperson - Netball World Cup 2023
netball-1-jpg

Shikwambana added the venue, the Cape Town International Centre is also well on track to being ready and that the demand for tickets has been high.

The broadcasters have come on board as well. All the Proteas games are sold out and all tickets for the top five countries are sold out. The best we can do outside the venue is to have fan parks in Western Cape and in other provinces because we need to go where the people are and make sure they experience this tournament.

Patience Shikwambana, Board Chairperson - Netball World Cup 2023
netball-2jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Patience Shikwambana:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'




1 June 2023 7:51 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Cape Town International Convention Centre
Netball World Cup 2023
#MSW

More from Sport

'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro

31 May 2023 7:44 PM

Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level

30 May 2023 8:11 PM

Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league and to the Nedbank Cup final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro

29 May 2023 7:56 PM

Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Kolbe to the Stormers? Dobson says 'no'

29 May 2023 6:39 PM

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will leave French side Toulon at the end of the 2022/23 season after helping them to their first EPCR Challenge Cup title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team SA claimed gold at the 17th African Artistic Gymnastics competition. Photo: Twitter/@SAGymnastics

SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!

29 May 2023 10:14 AM

This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement

26 May 2023 7:59 PM

Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymenow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final

26 May 2023 11:43 AM

Cape Town is set to host the United Rugby Championship (URC) grand final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram screengrab from @dhlstormers page

[LISTEN] Munster fan invites Stormers supporters for drinks

26 May 2023 11:03 AM

Munster Rugby Supporters Club chairperson Mark Meehan shares his thoughts on the URC finals between the Stormers and Munster on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

[URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com)

26 May 2023 9:45 AM

The stage is set for the URC finals as the Stormers take on Munster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win

25 May 2023 8:41 PM

Coach Thabo September says the disappointment of missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time around.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000

Local

It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!

Lifestyle Entertainment

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

Local International

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Iyaqhubeka nokubhebhetheka icholera, kulahlwa izidumbu eMacassar

2 June 2023 12:09 AM

The day that was: Magashule & Muhammad Ali in ANC breakup, cholera spreads

1 June 2023 11:39 PM

ANC's Mbalula blames cholera outbreak on Tshwane’s political instability

1 June 2023 11:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA