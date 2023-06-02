Brics symbolises evolution of multipolar world, says Russian foreign minister
CAPE TOWN - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) symbolised the evolution of a multipolar world.
He was part of the delegation of foreign ministers who met in Cape Town in preparation for the 15th Brics Summit in South Africa later in 2023.
The foreign ministers met against the backdrop of how South Africa would deal with the attendance of Lavrov’s president, Vladimir Putin.
South Africa is under pressure to take a stance on its treatment of Putin should he travel to the country in August to attend the Brics summit.
This follows the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing a warrant of arrest against Putin for alleged war crimes regarding the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.
As a signatory of the ICC, South Africa has the obligation to arrest him should he arrive in the country.
South Africa has since adopted a non-aligned stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
However, when he delivered The Presidency budget vote on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa’s stance towards the Russian war in Ukraine was not the same as taking a neutral position.
READ MORE:
-
BRICS foreign affairs ministers set to hold high-level talks in Cape Town
-
Govt still weighing legal options on Putin visit to SA for BRICS Summit - Pandor
-
Ramaphosa: SA’s non-aligned stance on Russia-Ukraine war not the same as neutral
On Thursday, Lavrov used the platform to criticise the west for threatening countries with sanctions when they did not side with powerful nations.
“Brics is a different structure. It’s a new organisation based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, consensus, non-interference, and strict adherence to the United Nations Charter, to all its principals.”
Lavrov also took a swipe at how some nations implement the United Nations (UN) Charter.
“It is not for BRICS to pick and choose something which you like in the Charter for this particular situation and then to do the opposite for another situation.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Brics symbolises evolution of multipolar world, says Russian foreign minister
More from Local
Peace mission to Ukraine could 'help resuscitate Ramaphosa's lost reputation'
Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues Thembisa Fakude says President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to embark on a peace mission to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion could help restore his flailing reputation.Read More
Four suspects linked to murder of woman outside Wynberg Magistrates Court
A woman was shot and killed in broad daylight on her way to a taxi rank after she was said to have appeared in court as a witness.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel
On 3 June 2023, the President Hotel celebrates its 25th birthday, but the history of the hotel goes much further back.Read More
Solutions to energy crisis are in solar farms and end to state monopoly - Prof
Solar farms and an end to state monopoly could end SA's power cuts, says University of Pretoria professor David Richard Walwyn.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.Read More
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall
On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident.Read More
Climate Commission calls for urgent electricity pricing model review
Amid a battle with a debt spiral and implementing increasingly frequent high stages of power cuts, Eskom recently increased electricity tariffs by almost 20%.Read More
DoH urges public to seek medical attention should cholera symptoms appear
While officials continued to trace the source of the outbreak, the Department of Health advised the public to prioritise proper hygiene to reduce the spread of the waterborne disease.Read More
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO
The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson.Read More