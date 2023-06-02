Streaming issues? Report here
It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY

2 June 2023 8:06 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Krispy Kreme
doughnuts

This is a Public Service Announcement and NOT an advert! Krispy Kreme is making this Friday sweeter... while stocks last.

YES! It's 'International Doughnut Day' today and every year on 2 June!

Celebration is easy! You just need to eat a doughnut, duh.

Of course, doughnut shops around the country are helping us celebrate, so indulge in a light and fluffy sweet treat from one of the best spots - Krispy Kreme!

If you're a fan, then you're familiar with their melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness and TODAY (for one day only) you can buy a dozen of ANY Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, in-store while stocks last.

Usually, a box of a dozen goes for around R241 - what a win!

With classic flavours like original glazed and jam-filled to extraordinary combinations like chocolate brownie, cheesecake, cookies and kreme, Nutella, custard-filled, and much more.

So, go treat yo'self and share the doughnut love, make a cuppa tea, and just do-nut worry about a thing... it's Friyay after all.


This article first appeared on KFM : It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY




