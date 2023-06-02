[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader
Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:05).
Joe Biden (80), the oldest serving US president ever, has raised concerns over whether he's fit to lead after he tripped and fell at a graduation ceremony.
Biden had been standing for an hour and a half prior to the fall and shook the hands of 921 graduates.
This is a prime example of ageism, said Gilchrist.
🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden falls at the Air Force Graduation' Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 1, 2023
pic.twitter.com/5r2HQwjAdN
The somewhat-viral video has elicited mixed emotions.
Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse.' Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 2, 2023
His family should be ashamed of themselves.
He is not well.
Falling at his age could be lethal.
His family clearly doesn’t even care about him. Just power.
This is a very sick man who needs help. https://t.co/xKMNLtPhvO
Anyone encouraging >75 years old to run for the highest office is guilty of elder abuse.' Emmanuel (@naveengi) June 2, 2023
Some people, however, did not show any sympathy for Biden.
I have zero empathy. This man knows what he is doing.' Erin Sellers (@Erin31Gal) June 2, 2023
Pardon me if I don't shed a tear for him.' RINO Archiver- Un-Repentant Truth Teller (@DirectoryRino) June 2, 2023
It is ageism, isn't it?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Screenshot from Twitter: Benny Johnson
