



The South African Weather Service forecasts cold and wet weather on Saturday (3 June) and Sunday (4 June). It predicts a maximum temperature of 15°C (with an 80% chance of rain) for Saturday and a 60% chance of rain on Sunday and multiple cold fronts visiting the Cape.

Here's a detailed weather report:

Saturday

Image source: South African Weather Service (SAWS), screengrab from website

Sunday

Image source: South African Weather Service (SAWS), screengrab from website

If you find yourself on the roads, slow down and keep a safe following distance.

Stay warm, Cape Town.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WEATHER] 'Cuddle weather' expected as 2 cold fronts hit Cape Town this weekend