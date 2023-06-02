[WEATHER] 'Cuddle weather' expected as 2 cold fronts hit Cape Town this weekend
The South African Weather Service forecasts cold and wet weather on Saturday (3 June) and Sunday (4 June). It predicts a maximum temperature of 15°C (with an 80% chance of rain) for Saturday and a 60% chance of rain on Sunday and multiple cold fronts visiting the Cape.
Here's a detailed weather report:
Saturday
Sunday
If you find yourself on the roads, slow down and keep a safe following distance.
Stay warm, Cape Town.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WEATHER] 'Cuddle weather' expected as 2 cold fronts hit Cape Town this weekend
