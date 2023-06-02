WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall





JOHANNESBURG - Vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators were set on fire outside Maponya Mall in Soweto.

Images and videos emerged on social media of cars in flames on Thursday night, with gunshots heard.

It is not known if anyone was hurt, and police were at the scene.

This incident happened @ Maponya Mall after 5pm, 01 June 2023.



Our officials managed to arrive by 7pm & met the center manager whom didn't have full details either. 4 cars affected (touched & vandalized) & drivers assaulted & one shot.

We are attending to the matter to intervene pic.twitter.com/18rQ7oWE2F ' E-Hailing Partners Council-EPCO🇿🇦 (@EhailingCouncil) June 2, 2023

On Friday morning, it was seemingly a normal one at Maponya Mall, with shoppers and staff making their way in and out of the building.

The only evidence of Thursday night’s violence was the glass remnants from the apparent vandalism of cars.

The spot is an Uber pick-up and drop-off zone, near the main entrance of the mall.

While there were no police anywhere near the building, security guards seemed to be on high alert, moving cars from the zone where the apparent violence occurred.

