[LISTEN] Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff leaves the DHL Stormers, now what?
Lester Kiewit speaks to John Goliath, Live editor at IOL, about possible changes to the DHL Stormers team.
Listen to his predictions below.
Goliath says changes at the Stormers are on the cards after the URC season and since the team's captain, Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff, bid farewell to the team to explore international opportunities by playing for Ulster in Northern Ireland.
The IOL Sports editor says there are already changes in the works and the DHL Stormers are set to welcome two new players for the 2024 season.
"What we could be getting looks very good for the Stormers," says Goliath.
Vodacom Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka and winger Sbu Nkosi from the Cell C Sharks are set to join the Western Cape club.
On the acquisition of Gqobok, Goliath says...
For Lizo Gqobok, it's a match made in heaven because he gets the chance to revitalise his career.John Goliath, Live Editor - IOL
On the acquisition of Nkosi, Goliath says...
Sbu is of the best wingers in the world despite his mental health struggles. Stormers is the right place for him and a coach like John Dobson is the best person to get the best out of him.John Goliath, Live Editor - IOL
All in all, Goliath concludes that the Stormers' "succession plan is going well".
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff leaves the DHL Stormers, now what?
