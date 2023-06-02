[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel
Lester Kiewit interviews Jeremy Clayton, Director at Bantry Bay’s President Hotel.
Tomorrow (3 June) the President Hotel in Bantry Bay is celebrating its 25th birthday, which is why it's the perfect time to reflect on its history.
What started off as The Society House and after various name changes and a facelift, The President Hotel was birthed on 3 June 1998, and named after the country's then-president, Nelson Mandela.
The hotel has hosted all of South Africa's past presidents, and Clayton jokes that they're just waiting for Ramaphosa to pay them a visit.
Clayton encourages the public to keep an eye on their social media to stay up to date with all of their latest and greatest specials and giveaways to celebrate 25 years of the hotel.
RELATED: Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!
It's a magical history and it's really sort of entwined with South Africa and the Cape and the community.Jeremy Clayton, Director – The President Hotel
We are at this stage waiting for President Ramaphosa to come and visit us.Jeremy Clayton, Director – The President Hotel
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: The President Hotel, Cape Town
