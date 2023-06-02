



Lester Kiewit speaks to Matt Green, resident film reviewer, about his top movie and series recommendations this week.

Listen to Green's verdict below.

Green's three main picks are Silo (Apple TV), The Bear (Disney+) and Star Wars Visions (Disney+).

On Silo, Green says: "It's very intriguing because it's a cross between dystopian and murder mystery genres."

While The Bear is about a chef who returns home to run his struggling family business and manage the grief of his brother. Green recommends that you catch up on season one before season two is released, which will be easy because it's "so bingeable".

And _Star Wars Visions _is an animated series. Each episode is produced by non-American studios which means each episode is different with new characters.

Green says pay attention to episode nine "Our Song" because it was created by South African animators.

Green's top pick for this week is... Silo - catch a glimpse of it below.

This article first appeared on KFM : These three series are perfect for the cuddle weather ahead this weekend