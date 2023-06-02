[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings
Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 5:15).
On Wednesday, members of an independent NASA panel studying "unidentified anomalous phenomena", also known as UAP, had their first public meeting.
The purpose of the meeting was to be transparent with the findings of their study into unexplained sightings.
According to members of the panel, the greatest challenge faced was a lack of scientifically reliable methods for documenting UFOs/UAPs.
Gilchrist adds that only three percent of UAPs are unidentified.
A report with their findings is expected to be shared later this year.
NOW: We're holding a public meeting of our independent study team for categorizing and evaluating data of unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP. More info on today's meeting: https://t.co/PqCrIB5U7s https://t.co/F5hawerKFw' NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2023
RELATED: US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'
RELATED: Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them
There is no evidence of life out there, but on the other hand, there are some mysteries.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
There are dozens of mysteries that they cannot explain.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from World
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape
‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader
One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'.Read More
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill
The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.Read More
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids
Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".Read More
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured
Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future.Read More
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow
On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow.Read More
Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane
Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed.Read More
[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'
Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days.Read More