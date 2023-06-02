Sex worker says men in these professions are the best in bed....





On Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs this morning, the team spoke about Amanda Goff and her expert opinion as a sex worker of 20 years in the industry who recently shared her experience and insights with _The Daily Star _about men who are the best in bed.

Goff rated the "best in bed men" by profession.

Listen to the team's discover Goff's list below.

Spoiler alert, it's number two for us...

Yes, Goff says, a man's profession speaks wonders about his downstairs ability.

I can tell how good a man is in bed by what he does for work. I know which professions to avoid at all costs to avoid a flop between the sheets and what kind of job adds a little va va voom in the bedroom. Amanda Goff, Sex Worker - Australia

Goff says, men with these jobs cause all the "va-va-voom in the bedroom"

1) Lawyers

Yes, control your shock, it's true!

Goff says lawyers are "naughty unforgettable bad boys" with the "gift of the gab" and are all for pushing boundaries.

2) Accountants

As Sherlin says, "die nommers moet klop".

Goff says, accountants are open-minded, kind, and "can calculate your needs in a measured, yet sexy way".

3) Doctors

Yes, Doc apparently knows what to do and when to do it.

4) Policemen

While they'll lay down the law, they'll also lay you down... good.

Goff says, 'If you like being dominated, the cop is your lover."

5) Academics

Yes, when their brains are turned on, they'll turn YOU on!

So, what's the profession to avoid?

Goff warns against estate agents because they'll "waste your time" in and out of the bedroom.

There you have it!

How are all the lawyers and accountants feeling now that we know you don't object in the bedroom and are spreading more than Excel sheets?!

