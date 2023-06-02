[LISTEN] How do you know you're Capetonian? We have the answers
On Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs, the team answered a simple question: "At what point do you know you're Capetonian?"
Listen to the team's response below.
So, how do you know if you're Capetonian?
Some people say by "frying eggs in Vaseline". We'll confess, we haven't heard this one before.
Others say, when you wear a "K-Way jacket and want to go hiking every weekend" and speaking "mengels".
Darren says, he knows he's in The Mother City when people start saying that their family legacy and previous generations trace back to Cape Town.
Of course, Facebook received some answers too - get ready for a lekker laugh.
There you have it, from the South Easter to hearing or saying "mos" and "yous" - you'll know you're in the Wes-Kaap, West Coast baby... And it's lekker to be here!
Catch Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs, weekdays between 6am and 9am.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] How do you know you're Capetonian? We have the answers
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap
Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.Read More
The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend
In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend.Read More
[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'
When is the right time to have sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?Read More
'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'
While ingesting marijuana can make one lose weight in the long run, a study shows this could be a result of organ dysfunction.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
Low libido might be embarrassing to talk about, but it's important to communicate with your partner and find solutions together.Read More
Sex worker says men in these professions are the best in bed....
An Australian sex worker says she can tell how good a man is in bed by what he does for work.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel
On 3 June 2023, the President Hotel celebrates its 25th birthday, but the history of the hotel goes much further back.Read More
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?
Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping.Read More
[WEATHER] 'Cuddle weather' expected as 2 cold fronts hit Cape Town this weekend
It's set to be a cold, wet weekend in the Cape. Here's a detailed weather report.Read More