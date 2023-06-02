



On Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs, the team answered a simple question: "At what point do you know you're Capetonian?"

Listen to the team's response below.

So, how do you know if you're Capetonian?

Some people say by "frying eggs in Vaseline". We'll confess, we haven't heard this one before.

Others say, when you wear a "K-Way jacket and want to go hiking every weekend" and speaking "mengels".

Darren says, he knows he's in The Mother City when people start saying that their family legacy and previous generations trace back to Cape Town.

Of course, Facebook received some answers too - get ready for a lekker laugh.

There you have it, from the South Easter to hearing or saying "mos" and "yous" - you'll know you're in the Wes-Kaap, West Coast baby... And it's lekker to be here!

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] How do you know you're Capetonian? We have the answers