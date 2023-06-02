Peace mission to Ukraine could 'help resuscitate Ramaphosa's lost reputation'
Aubrey Masango speaks with Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow at Al Sharq Forum.
Fakude recently penned an article saying that this peace mission could be Ramaphosa’s saving grace.
South Africa has claimed a neutral position in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
However, the ambassador of the United States to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, recently accused South Africa of supplying arms and ammunition to Russia.
A few weeks after this accusation Ramaphosa announced that South Africa, along with five other African countries, would be embarking on a peace mission to Ukraine.
Fakude says Ramaphosa’s response to the war in Ukraine has landed him in a complicated position.
He needs to save himself from himself.Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow - Afrasid/Research Fellow - Al Sharq Forum
This could help Ramaphosa resuscitate his lost reputation.Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow - Afrasid/Research Fellow - Al Sharq Forum
Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine seem difficult to imagine, as Ukraine has said they will only enter into negotiations if Russia withdraws from Ukrainian territories, and Russia has said it will not hand over any territories it has seized since the start of the war.
Fakude says that while it does not seem likely that either country will be willing to compromise, Ramaphosa is known for being a respected negotiator and deal-maker.
Hopefully he is going to speak some sense to these two leaders.Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow - Afrasid/Research Fellow - Al Sharq Forum
Looking at what is happening on the ground at the moment, both countries have dug in their heels. Particularly Russia [which] continues to bombard Ukraine.Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow - Afrasid/Research Fellow - Al Sharq Forum
However, he notes that there is a school of thought emerging that believes Ramaphosa will essentially be serving as a proxy for Vladimir Putin in negotiations.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Peace mission to Ukraine could 'help resuscitate Ramaphosa's lost reputation'
