



CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a woman outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

The victim was shot and killed after leaving the court building while making her way to a taxi rank in the area last Thursday.

It is believed the deceased had been present at the court for a case in which she was a witness.

In their search for the attackers, detectives were led to several locations in Cape Town and were able to link four suspects to the woman's murder.

"Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiïda as well as cellular phones that will be analysed," the police's Malcolm Pojie said.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance on Monday.

CCTV footage of the attack widely shared on social media platforms showed the deceased walking on the pavement next to two people when a gunman quickly walks up to her, pulls out a firearm, and fires two shots into the back of her head.

People can then be heard screaming, while the shooter waits for her to fall to the ground before running away.

This article first appeared on EWN : Four suspects linked to murder of woman outside Wynberg Magistrates Court