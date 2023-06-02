'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'
One of the most notable affects of marijuana use is ‘the munchies’ which gives users the desire to eat.
However, this study says that cannabis users are reported to have lower BMI’s than non-users and are generally leaner.
The study tested the impact of THC in adolescent mice and found that daily low exposure led to them having less fat, greater lean mass and even a resistance to obesity caused by diet.
While the mice were exposed as adolescence, it appears this change in body mass, continues into adulthood and the test mice were leaner than the ones who had not been exposed to THC.
These changes remained even after the THC exposure was stopped.
According to the study, it seems adolescent weed use could change the way the adipose organ works, making the user look lean and healthy.
However, it adds that while THC might make you users appear leaner, this might actually be a result of ‘adipose organ dysfunction,’ that only superficially, and deceptively, looks healthy.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132046591_the-young-person-smoking-medical-marijuana-joint-outdoors-the-young-man-smoke-cannabis-blunt-close-u.html
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap
Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.Read More
The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend
In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend.Read More
[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'
When is the right time to have sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?Read More
[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
Low libido might be embarrassing to talk about, but it's important to communicate with your partner and find solutions together.Read More
[LISTEN] How do you know you're Capetonian? We have the answers
From frying eggs in Vaseline to enjoying koesisters on a Sunday morning, here's how we KNOW you're Capetonian.Read More
Sex worker says men in these professions are the best in bed....
An Australian sex worker says she can tell how good a man is in bed by what he does for work.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel
On 3 June 2023, the President Hotel celebrates its 25th birthday, but the history of the hotel goes much further back.Read More
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?
Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping.Read More
[WEATHER] 'Cuddle weather' expected as 2 cold fronts hit Cape Town this weekend
It's set to be a cold, wet weekend in the Cape. Here's a detailed weather report.Read More