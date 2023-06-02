[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'
Clement Manyathela interviews urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, and sexologist and OBGYN Dr Mpume Zenda (skip to 6:17).
Pregnancy is a roller coaster; your hormones are going crazy, you're experiencing nausea more times than you think may be humanely possible, gaining weight, losing sleep, and not to forget growing a whole entire human.
So naturally, being intimate may not be a top priority during your pregnancy.
Zenda notes that intimacy doesn't necessarily have to be penetrative.
In fact, she encourages implementing other forms of intimacy into your pregnancy, even if it's a simply cuddle with your partner.
But cut-forward to giving birth – when is the right time to have penetrative sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?
Zenda says that the general consensus is about six weeks, however it depends on whether the baby was delivered vaginally or via c-section.
This is because some may experience tearing with a vaginal birth, or excessive bleeding with a c-section, so recovery may take longer.
She adds that for those who breastfeed, the body produces prolactin which stimulates milk production, but decreases one's libido.
Zenda says if you feel that it's taking too long for you to get in the "mood", consider consulting a professional to ensure that there aren't any underlying issues or health concerns.
RELATED: (LISTEN) 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
When you are ready, please go for it.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN
It doesn't have to be penetrative for it to be sexual intimacy.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'
Source : Pexels: Ivan Samkov
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap
Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.Read More
The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend
In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend.Read More
'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'
While ingesting marijuana can make one lose weight in the long run, a study shows this could be a result of organ dysfunction.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
Low libido might be embarrassing to talk about, but it's important to communicate with your partner and find solutions together.Read More
[LISTEN] How do you know you're Capetonian? We have the answers
From frying eggs in Vaseline to enjoying koesisters on a Sunday morning, here's how we KNOW you're Capetonian.Read More
Sex worker says men in these professions are the best in bed....
An Australian sex worker says she can tell how good a man is in bed by what he does for work.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel
On 3 June 2023, the President Hotel celebrates its 25th birthday, but the history of the hotel goes much further back.Read More
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?
Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping.Read More
[WEATHER] 'Cuddle weather' expected as 2 cold fronts hit Cape Town this weekend
It's set to be a cold, wet weekend in the Cape. Here's a detailed weather report.Read More