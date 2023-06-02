'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Peace mission to Ukraine could 'help resuscitate Ramaphosa's lost reputation' Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues Thembisa Fakude says President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to embark on a peace missio... 2 June 2023 12:57 PM
Four suspects linked to murder of woman outside Wynberg Magistrates Court A woman was shot and killed in broad daylight on her way to a taxi rank after she was said to have appeared in court as a witness.... 2 June 2023 12:50 PM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel On 3 June 2023, the President Hotel celebrates its 25th birthday, but the history of the hotel goes much further back. 2 June 2023 11:12 AM
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend. 2 June 2023 4:09 PM
[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it' When is the right time to have sex after birth? Is there a "right" time? 2 June 2023 2:35 PM
'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way' While ingesting marijuana can make one lose weight in the long run, a study shows this could be a result of organ dysfunction. 2 June 2023 2:13 PM
[LISTEN] Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff leaves the DHL Stormers, now what? IOL Sports editor John Goliath speaks to Lester Kiewit about changes at the Stormers and what the new team could look like. 2 June 2023 10:49 AM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
These three series are perfect for the cuddle weather ahead this weekend Resident film reviewer Matt Green highly recommends binge-watching these three series. 2 June 2023 11:33 AM
Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music... 1 June 2023 7:05 PM
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena. 2 June 2023 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape

2 June 2023 3:00 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Rape case
Danny Masterson

‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape.

Masterson was accused of sexually assaulting three women in his home between 2001 and 2003.

He had pleaded not guilty to all three rapes.

The US actor is best known for his role as Stephen Hyde in ‘That 70s Show.’

He also stared in Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ in 2016 but was written off the show amid the rape allegations.

Masterson faces up to 30 years in prison for his crimes.

FILE: US Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: US Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City via Wikimedia Commons

The actor is a prominent scientologist, and all three women who came forward were reportedly former members of the Church of Scientology.

It was argued that Masterson used his status in the church to avoid accountability for the assaults.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape




More from World

[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings

2 June 2023 12:12 PM

NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor. Picture: @mfa_russia/Twitter.

[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'

2 June 2023 9:49 AM

On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.

Joe Biden trips and falls raising questions about an ageing President

[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader

2 June 2023 8:50 AM

One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'.

@ aapsky/123rf.com

UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill

1 June 2023 12:49 PM

The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

Image: One year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids

1 June 2023 10:17 AM

Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".

Kosovo-Serbia row leaves Nato peacekeepers under attack

[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured

31 May 2023 2:00 PM

Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future.

© id1974/123rf.com

Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow

31 May 2023 12:18 PM

On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow.

Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before they board the airplane

Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane

31 May 2023 11:26 AM

Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed.

FILE: The impact of the drug 'tranq'. Picture: @urbanvisuals2.0/tiktok screenshot

[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'

30 May 2023 1:15 PM

Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days.

Source: screengrab from TikTok user @sambladeco, video posted 24 April

[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school

30 May 2023 10:35 AM

Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils.

Trending

Four suspects linked to murder of woman outside Wynberg Magistrates Court

Local

Sex worker says men in these professions are the best in bed....

Lifestyle

It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Public transport drivers urged to follow right channels when resolving disputes

2 June 2023 8:03 PM

Makwarela tells court he wants to travel SA without seeking police permission

2 June 2023 7:54 PM

Court orders Stork to rectify misleading labelling

2 June 2023 7:49 PM

