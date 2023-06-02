'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape
Masterson was accused of sexually assaulting three women in his home between 2001 and 2003.
He had pleaded not guilty to all three rapes.
The US actor is best known for his role as Stephen Hyde in ‘That 70s Show.’
He also stared in Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ in 2016 but was written off the show amid the rape allegations.
Masterson faces up to 30 years in prison for his crimes.
The actor is a prominent scientologist, and all three women who came forward were reportedly former members of the Church of Scientology.
It was argued that Masterson used his status in the church to avoid accountability for the assaults.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Danny_Masterson_at_the_World_Premiere_of_Marvel%27s_Ant-Man_-AntMan_-AntManPremiere_-_DSC_0649_(19115929969).jpg
More from World
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings
NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader
One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'.Read More
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill
The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.Read More
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids
Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".Read More
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured
Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future.Read More
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow
On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow.Read More
Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane
Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed.Read More
[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'
Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days.Read More