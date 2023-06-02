Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap

2 June 2023 4:40 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
eczema
atopic dermatitis

Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.

Pippa Hudson speaks with Dr Suretha Kannenberg, dermatologist

Atopic Dermatitis, also knows as eczema, is a skin condition that causes irritation, inflammation and redness.

It is a chronic condition and usually develops in childhood.

Some people are really lucky and they outgrow it, but the majority of people actually don’t.

Dr Suretha Kannenberg, Dermatologist

It is a very itchy condition, and it is characterised by a very dry skin and red scaly areas.

Dr Suretha Kannenberg, Dermatologist

Having an itchy skin condition can be frustrating to live with but it seems biologics may play a role in treating particularly difficult cases.

Kannenberg says that most cases can be managed with basic measures, but biologics are a class of medications that can offer targeted treatment.

With biologics we are targeting specific areas and that means that we have less side effects.

Dr Suretha Kannenberg, Dermatologist
However, she says these medications are unfortunately quite pricey as they are still a relatively new form of treatment.

One listener sent in a WhatsApp, saying they used biologics to treat their wife’s psoriasis and while it worked fantastically, it was R30 000 per dose.

Obviously as time goes by things will get cheaper but right now, they are still very expensive.

Dr Suretha Kannenberg, Dermatologist

Listen to the interview above for more.




