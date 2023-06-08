How tashas grew from a local café to a world-class dining experience





It’s a story of hustle, creativity, and the ambition to take an idea further than you thought was possible. Tashas Group, the now global franchise, began as a side hustle. Founder and CEO Natasha Sideris started the small café while she was studying Psychology, even though she knew that her passion was hospitality.

As soon as Sideris opened a second tashas, she knew that she had to redefine the South African casual dining experience. The concept was guided by three core principles: beautiful food, stunning environments, and engaging service.

In a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus, Natasha Sideris joins Bruce Whitfield to outline the bold journey that made the Tashas Group a South African success and opened a total of 24 locations and counting.

Listen to the full episode below:

An important lesson to learn from tashas rise to global success is to work as diligently as possible wherever you are, because you never know who’s watching. Kevin Hedderwick, former CEO of Famous Brands, became an early investor in tashas after seeing Sideris’ high standard of work at a different franchise.

I was a regular at a restaurant in Village View called Nino’s where [Sideris] was a franchisee. In those days, I watched how she performed on the floor, her attention to detail, her passion and her energy. When she eventually unveiled tashas, to me, it was spectacular. I knew she was a different class. A real genius. Kevin Hedderwick, Former CEO of Famous Brands

In 2020, the Sideris family bought back the controlling stake in the company (51%) that were held by Famous Brands, granting sole ownership to the founding family. Currently, tashas has established 15 branches in South Africa and 5 in the UAE.

But Sideris’ ideas didn’t stop there. The tashas dining restaurant was only the beginning. Other restaurant concepts include Flamingo Room, Avli, Le Parc and Galaxy Bar.

I love coming up with ideas. Tashas will always be the heart of the group. The mother brand. And will be the brand that we’ll have multiple restaurants of. I wanted to prove to myself and to the market that we can do more upscale restaurants. Natasha Sideris, Founder & CEO, Tashas Group

Tashas Group is truly a South African success with an innovative mind at the helm, and looks to expand further for years to come, proving that genius actually has no limit.

Bruce Whitfield's Genius Podcast is brought to you by Lexus. While Bruce uncovers how South Africans have taken their dreams across the world, Lexus allows you to fuel your passion and drive to your goals in luxury. Find out more about the new Lexus RX350 F Sport today.

This article first appeared on 702 : How tashas grew from a local café to a world-class dining experience