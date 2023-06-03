Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares here top three picks.

Impossible - Africa’s Biggest Family Magic Show

My Fellow South Africans

Keanu Harker FREE concert

Looking for a fun outing for the entire family?

Then make your way down to the Artscape Theatre for what is being described as the most mind-blowing magic show of the year.

Impossible - Africa’s Biggest Family Magic Show takes place on Saturday (3 June 2023) and Sunday (4 June 2023).

It promises to be "a spectacular show that will showcase the jaw-dropping skills of the talented graduates and students of the College of Magic. From grand illusions to daring stunts, comedy to sleight-of-hand, this show has something for everyone!"

If you enjoyed the award-winning 'Pay Back the Curry', 'State Fracture' and 'Land Acts', then Mike van Graan’s latest show My Fellow South Africans is just up your alley.

With South Africans going through the most right now, you are being invited to escape the darkness with light entertainment.

'My Fellow South Africans' is said to be satire at its best and just the cathartic tonic we all need.

The satirical multi-sketch piece is performed by Kim Blanche Adonis.

The show runs until 17 June 2023 at the Artscape Innovation Lounge.

Please note that no under 16s are allowed.

If you are a Keanu Harker fan, then listen up.

The multi-talented musician will be giving a FREE concert at the Jagger Lounge on Saturday (3 June 2023) from 5pm.

Harker will be performing three sets, with a DJ playing in between.

For more information, contact Jagger Lounge owner Hugo Eddy on 083 431 8112

