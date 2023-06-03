UCT launches app for addiction risk





The party culture and social scene are one of the hallmarks of college life.

But while university can be a really exciting time, academic and peer pressure places enormous stress on students,

This can lead to experimenting with alcohol and drugs.

For some the experimentation is just that, for others it can take a more problematic turn, leading to excessive use of those substances.

To support students in need, the University of Cape Town (UCT), in partnership with the Department of Social Development has launched the pilot of a web app – the Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Tool or ASSIST.

It's an important tool in detecting and providing accessible intervention strategies for harmful substance use.

The tool can be used to reliably measure whether there is a certain level of risk in our population. It quantifies and puts a value to that risk. Once someone has assessed themselves and know their level of risk, the tool guides them on the risks that can result from that level of substance use and gives information on what can be done to change the behaviour. Associate Professor Goodman Sibeko, UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry

The tool asks some basic questions like how much you've used and which substance you've used. It looks at the impact on functioning, relationships and the ability to carry out work. And then it creates a score based on the risk. Associate Professor Goodman Sibeko, UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry

If someone's at low risk, there's still some information for them to help them understand the effects of the substances. If someone is at very high risk, they would benefit from an intervention and a referral for assessment. The tool allows you to stratify the risk according to the score per substance by evaluating the level of use and impact on functioning. Associate Professor Goodman Sibeko, UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry

However, access to rehabilitation and other support measures remains a stumbling block.

But Sibeko said the earlier intervention you provide has the potential to stop the progression.

If someone's well capacitated to intervene in a situation, they can reduce the chances of someone resorting to more severe substance use.

What we found is that only a small percentage of people that receive support actually need an intervention. So it's a chicken and egg scenario. We want to map substance use risk in the country and the powers that be can pick up where the high risks of certain drugs are. When we know which substances have a higher risk in which regions, we can then motivate for specific resources to by demonstrating a need. Associate Professor Goodman Sibeko, UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry

To use the app, visit assistscreening.uct.ac.za.

