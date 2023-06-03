UCT launches app for addiction risk

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven... 3 June 2023 1:41 PM
Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent It is never too early to have this conversation with your children. 3 June 2023 1:16 PM
Karen Dudley on her magical "saucery" and finding her soul in cooking Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to chef, restauranter and food writer Karen Dudley. 3 June 2023 11:49 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel On 3 June 2023, the President Hotel celebrates its 25th birthday, but the history of the hotel goes much further back. 2 June 2023 11:12 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
View all Business
SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as a... 3 June 2023 2:24 PM
New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often The number of people vaping has been rapidly increasing. 3 June 2023 10:39 AM
UCT launches app for addiction risk Professor Goodman Sibeko from UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry speaks about a new app on addiction risk. 3 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
[LISTEN] Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff leaves the DHL Stormers, now what? IOL Sports editor John Goliath speaks to Lester Kiewit about changes at the Stormers and what the new team could look like. 2 June 2023 10:49 AM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
These three series are perfect for the cuddle weather ahead this weekend Resident film reviewer Matt Green highly recommends binge-watching these three series. 2 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Entertainment
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena. 2 June 2023 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
View all World
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
UCT launches app for addiction risk

3 June 2023 10:19 AM
by Tasneem Adams
University of Cape Town
Alcohol
Professor Goodman Sibeko from UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry speaks about a new app on addiction risk.
The party culture and social scene are one of the hallmarks of college life.

But while university can be a really exciting time, academic and peer pressure places enormous stress on students,

This can lead to experimenting with alcohol and drugs.

For some the experimentation is just that, for others it can take a more problematic turn, leading to excessive use of those substances.

To support students in need, the University of Cape Town (UCT), in partnership with the Department of Social Development has launched the pilot of a web app – the Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Tool or ASSIST.

It's an important tool in detecting and providing accessible intervention strategies for harmful substance use.

The tool can be used to reliably measure whether there is a certain level of risk in our population. It quantifies and puts a value to that risk. Once someone has assessed themselves and know their level of risk, the tool guides them on the risks that can result from that level of substance use and gives information on what can be done to change the behaviour.

Associate Professor Goodman Sibeko, UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry

The tool asks some basic questions like how much you've used and which substance you've used. It looks at the impact on functioning, relationships and the ability to carry out work. And then it creates a score based on the risk.

Associate Professor Goodman Sibeko, UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry

If someone's at low risk, there's still some information for them to help them understand the effects of the substances. If someone is at very high risk, they would benefit from an intervention and a referral for assessment. The tool allows you to stratify the risk according to the score per substance by evaluating the level of use and impact on functioning.

Associate Professor Goodman Sibeko, UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry

However, access to rehabilitation and other support measures remains a stumbling block.

But Sibeko said the earlier intervention you provide has the potential to stop the progression.

If someone's well capacitated to intervene in a situation, they can reduce the chances of someone resorting to more severe substance use.

What we found is that only a small percentage of people that receive support actually need an intervention. So it's a chicken and egg scenario. We want to map substance use risk in the country and the powers that be can pick up where the high risks of certain drugs are. When we know which substances have a higher risk in which regions, we can then motivate for specific resources to by demonstrating a need.

Associate Professor Goodman Sibeko, UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry

To use the app, visit assistscreening.uct.ac.za.

Scroll up for the full conversation.




More from Local

The Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi outside Durban in November 2015. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch/Sino Majangaza

7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting

3 June 2023 1:41 PM

Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven of the men dead on scene by police, and two sustaining serious injuries.

Read More

Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent

3 June 2023 1:16 PM

It is never too early to have this conversation with your children.

Read More

Karen Dudley chats to Sara-Jayne about her latest book Onwards. Photo: CapeTalk

Karen Dudley on her magical "saucery" and finding her soul in cooking

3 June 2023 11:49 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to chef, restauranter and food writer Karen Dudley.

Read More

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on 2 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

Higher load shedding stages an 'added confidence' grid won't collapse: Ramokgopa

3 June 2023 11:08 AM

The Minister of Electricity reiterated that it was 'highly improbable' that a total grid collapse was immanent despite the increasingly frequent occurrence of higher stages of load shedding.

Read More

The Fish Hoek dune rehabilitation project is underway. Photo: The City of Cape Town

Fish Hoek's dusty dunes get a makeover

3 June 2023 10:13 AM

The Fish Hoek dune rehabilitation is under way.

Read More

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

Peace mission to Ukraine could 'help resuscitate Ramaphosa's lost reputation'

2 June 2023 12:57 PM

Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues Thembisa Fakude says President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to embark on a peace mission to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion could help restore his flailing reputation.

Read More

A woman was shot dead, allegedly shortly after leaving the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town. Picture: Twitter/screenshot

Four suspects linked to murder of woman outside Wynberg Magistrates Court

2 June 2023 12:50 PM

A woman was shot and killed in broad daylight on her way to a taxi rank after she was said to have appeared in court as a witness.

Read More

Image: The President Hotel is celebrating 25 years

[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel

2 June 2023 11:12 AM

On 3 June 2023, the President Hotel celebrates its 25th birthday, but the history of the hotel goes much further back.

Read More

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Solutions to energy crisis are in solar farms and end to state monopoly - Prof

2 June 2023 11:02 AM

Solar farms and an end to state monopoly could end SA's power cuts, says University of Pretoria professor David Richard Walwyn.

Read More

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor. Picture: @mfa_russia/Twitter.

[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'

2 June 2023 9:49 AM

On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.

Read More

More from Lifestyle

Photo: YouTube/Britain's Got Talent (screenshot)

SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent

3 June 2023 2:24 PM

South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as all the judges gave him the golden buzzer.

Read More

Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent

3 June 2023 1:16 PM

It is never too early to have this conversation with your children.

Read More

Vaping

New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often

3 June 2023 10:39 AM

The number of people vaping has been rapidly increasing.

Read More

Picture: Instagram/@thecollegeofmagic

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

3 June 2023 8:29 AM

Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Read More

ternavskaia / 123rf

[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap

2 June 2023 4:40 PM

Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.

Read More

The Masked Singer SA unveiled its panellist for the pilot season. Picture: Supplied/Screenshot from Twitter

The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend

2 June 2023 4:09 PM

In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend.

Read More

When is it safe to have sex after birth?

[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'

2 June 2023 2:35 PM

When is the right time to have sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?

Read More

© realcontent/123rf.com

'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'

2 June 2023 2:13 PM

While ingesting marijuana can make one lose weight in the long run, a study shows this could be a result of organ dysfunction.

Read More

Lack of libido is a common problem as women and men get older and experience the hormonal changes.

[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...

2 June 2023 2:00 PM

Low libido might be embarrassing to talk about, but it's important to communicate with your partner and find solutions together.

Read More

Koesisters on display at the Radisson Red Hotel during the inaugural World Koesister Day. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

[LISTEN] How do you know you're Capetonian? We have the answers

2 June 2023 12:47 PM

From frying eggs in Vaseline to enjoying koesisters on a Sunday morning, here's how we KNOW you're Capetonian.

Read More

