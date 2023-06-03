Fish Hoek's dusty dunes get a makeover





The Fish Hoek dune rehabilitation project is underway. Photo: The City of Cape Town

With its beautiful white sands, Fish Hoek remains one of the most popular beaches in Cape Town.

But it's sand dunes have progressively changed over the years, creating safety risks for residents.

Work is now underway to reprofile the dunes along the beach.

The City of Cape Town said the main aim is to reduce the volume of sand to create a profile that is more typical of fore-dunes.

The current dunes at Fish Hoek or Glencairn are very narrow and steep, instead of having a broader base and lower or flatter profile.

The dune rehabilitation project will assist in trapping windblown sand and protect public and private infrastructure close to the beach.

Without intervention, the dunes and windblown sand will overwhelm the adjacent infrastructure, not only the railway line, but also roads and buildings. Eddie Andrews. Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment

Once reprofiled, new vegetation will be planted with a diversity of coastally adapted plant species, similar to Hout Bay.

According to the city, 22 710 plants will be rescued from the dune system, and reused.

Once the vegetation is established, it will be easier to maintain the dunes in the long term.

The earthworks of the rehabilitation project is nearly complete and it's anticipated that the project will conclude by July 2024.

The beach remains open to the public, however residents are advised to avoid the areas where work is taking place and to keep dogs on a lead.