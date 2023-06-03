Higher load shedding stages an 'added confidence' grid won't collapse: Ramokgopa

Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven... 3 June 2023 1:41 PM
Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent It is never too early to have this conversation with your children. 3 June 2023 1:16 PM
Karen Dudley on her magical "saucery" and finding her soul in cooking Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to chef, restauranter and food writer Karen Dudley. 3 June 2023 11:49 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel On 3 June 2023, the President Hotel celebrates its 25th birthday, but the history of the hotel goes much further back. 2 June 2023 11:12 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
View all Business
SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as a... 3 June 2023 2:24 PM
New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often The number of people vaping has been rapidly increasing. 3 June 2023 10:39 AM
UCT launches app for addiction risk Professor Goodman Sibeko from UCT’s Division of Addiction Psychiatry speaks about a new app on addiction risk. 3 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
[LISTEN] Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff leaves the DHL Stormers, now what? IOL Sports editor John Goliath speaks to Lester Kiewit about changes at the Stormers and what the new team could look like. 2 June 2023 10:49 AM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
These three series are perfect for the cuddle weather ahead this weekend Resident film reviewer Matt Green highly recommends binge-watching these three series. 2 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Entertainment
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena. 2 June 2023 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
View all World
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Higher load shedding stages an 'added confidence' grid won't collapse: Ramokgopa

3 June 2023 11:08 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Load shedding
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
energy emergency

The Minister of Electricity reiterated that it was 'highly improbable' that a total grid collapse was immanent despite the increasingly frequent occurrence of higher stages of load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - The national power grid is not in danger of collapsing, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has said.

Concerns over Eskom’s ability to provide a reliable power supply in the country were mounting, as the power utility warned it would need to intensify rolling power cuts over the winter months to protect the grid from a complete collapse.

Speaking at a briefing on the implementation of the energy action plan on Friday, Ramokgopa reiterated higher levels of load shedding did not mean the grid was under threat.

“I must emphasise that if you see stage five, stage six, it doesn’t mean that you are close to a grid collapse. It simply gives you assurance that the system controller is in charge of the system, and, in fact, it should give you additional confidence.

“Of course, we don’t want load shedding, but I’m just saying it’s an instrument at the disposal of the system controller to make sure that we are able to balance supply and demand.”

Ramokgopa said the worst-case scenario would be load shedding intensifying to higher stages if government's interventions failed.

“It is highly improbable – that is the point that we are making. Of course, we do accept that it is inherent in systems of this nature that you can have this catastrophe given, but it is extremely low given the control measures that exist in Eskom.”


