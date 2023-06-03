Karen Dudley on her magical "saucery" and finding her soul in cooking





Karen Dudley chats to Sara-Jayne about her latest book Onwards. Photo: CapeTalk

Karen Dudley had poured her heart and soul into a love story she called The Kitchen, her iconic Woodstock restaurant she opened in 1999.

But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the restaurant sector was one of the biggest casualties - and she was forced to close her doors.

During this bleak time, the chef, restauranter and food writer gave birth to something beautiful and rediscovered her connection with food.

She explores this journey in her latest book called _Onwards, _which is filled with wholesome, nourishing and indulgent recipes, and a message of finding hope and happiness in the little things.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chatted to Dudley about her latest project.

It was a very hard time and I was heartbroken. I came home to my family and all the energy of my creativity was focused on my husband and children. I started making dressings and relishes to empty out of my fridge. And in making it, it became therapy. It was an alchemy and reconnection with my deep creative self. And of course working with flavour and understanding it. Karen Dudley, chef, restauranter and food writer

I realized just my sheer joy in the food itself and the sharing. When I had the kitchen, I realised I could seduce with the honey-mustard sausage and bring comfort with the lemon square. I could connect with people profoundly by the food I was making. And I realised that was still there...that I could still lead people into flavour and encourage them to have a wonderful sensory experience and understand the deep joy of sharing and eating something good. Karen Dudley, chef, restauranter and food writer

The food entrepreneur immersed herself into sauce-making and in a way, found she could let go a period of her life.

After years of working in a high stress environment of restaurant, the hard lockdown was time for her to pause and reconnect with her family.

Simple things like making lunch for her husband and children became a bonding experience.

It was such a thrill for me. In a way we were clinging to each other. We really needed each other more than ever. It was such a special time to be back at home. We could talk about having actual supper because when you have a restaurant, it's about leftovers. So it was a special time to be able to cook for the ones I love. Karen Dudley, chef, restauranter and food writer

Dudley has penned three cookbooks, A Week in the Kitchen, Another Week in the Kitchen and Set a Table - all which have sold thousands of copies.

She is no stranger to television and media, having judged several competitions and shows.

This year, she returns as a judge for the 2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards.

I loved my experience last year...looking for the stories of new chefs, looking for new flavours and new textures. We were open to listening new voices and what ingenuity people had up their sleeves post Covid. This year is going to be more serious because there's more restaurants and we're looking at more exciting things. I want to see people use more local ingredients and to tell their stories, so we can feel something real and interesting. Karen Dudley, chef, restauranter and food writer

Delicious always wins. Things can look beautiful and have incredible technique. But things must be super delicious. The environment in which you're eating means a lot. It's not just the food, it's the whole experience. To me, it's problematic when there's a disconnect between what the restaurant is telling and your experience. It must be true to what it is...it must have a culture. So I want to see the stories restaurants are telling. Karen Dudley, chef, restauranter and food writer

