Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Director at the Teddy Bear Clinic, Dr Shaheda Omar.

Body autonomy is a fundamental human right.

It means that only you get to decide what happens to your body.

Some parents might find it taboo or difficult to speak to their children about body autonomy and consent, but Omar says it is never too early to speak about these things.

This conversation needs to start already when the child develops a vocabulary. Start talking about the functions of body parts and what is acceptable. Of course age-appropriate information. We don't want to instill fear and anxiety; and we don't want to sexualize children. Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic

There needs to be consistency around that kind of dialogue. So should they experience something that brings discomfort or they do not feel okay about it, they can come forward and talk about it. Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic

Meanwhile, the recent quarterly crime stats revealed a grim picture as we observe Child Protection Week from 28 May to 4 June this year.

Every year the aim is to raise awareness about the rights and safety of children, but the reality is that South Africa is a brutal place for children.

Child protection is every second, every minute, every hour, everyday. Child protection is something that we all need to be responsible for. Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic

The places where children are meant to be safe are the places they are most at risk.

Omar says children continue to be vulnerable, marginalised and in danger.

In the past, the focus was on stranger danger but 80% to 90% of cases is a person known to the child. Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic

