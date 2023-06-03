Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here
If you're a fan of the The Masked Singer franchise, then it's time to put your detective skills to use again.
The South African version will unmask itself on our screens tonight on SABC1 and SABC3.
The music reality game show first premiered in South Korea in 2015 has has since grown in popularity.
It's now aired in more than 50 countries around the world.
The concept sees celebrities showing off their singing ability, but behind a mask.
Songs are performed anonymously and the singers are dressed in elaborate masks and bejewelled head-to-toe costumes.
It's up to the panel of celebrity judges to determine their identity.
The show is hosted by comedian Mpho Popps, while TV personality Somizi Mhlongo, musician J Something, DJ Sithelo Shozi and comedian Skhumba Hlope take on the tough task of unmasking the singers.
People mustn't confuse it with SA's Got Talent or Idols...it's a different format. We are not judges, but detectives. We are there to find out who's the voice behind the mask.Somizi Mhlongo, The Masked Singer detective
The 16 competitors are all celebrities...it's not a show where anyone can just enter. You have to be famous to qualify. So it could be anyone...a politician, a soccer player or a TV presenter. It's people you'd never necessarily see singing or who sing as a profession. And the best part is that we have to think who it is with the clues given. That's what makes it exciting.Somizi Mhlongo, The Masked Singer detective
The Masked Singer premieres tonight at 18:30 on SABC 3.
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Entertainment
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series
He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review.Read More
These three series are perfect for the cuddle weather ahead this weekend
Resident film reviewer Matt Green highly recommends binge-watching these three series.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey
Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music from the 80's & 90's.Read More
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't
TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic.Read More
Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff bids emotional farewell to DHL Stormers and Mzansi
Yes, after 12 seasons, Steven Kitshoff is bidding farewell to the DHL Stormers and Mzansi as he moves to Northern Ireland.Read More
It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!
Canadian singer Alanis Morissette turns 49 years old today, jam out to some of her most ironic... sorry, ICONIC hits.Read More
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland!
Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland.Read More
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman!
Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work.Read More
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.Read More