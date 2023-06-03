Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here





The Masked Singer South Africa Photo: Facebook

If you're a fan of the The Masked Singer franchise, then it's time to put your detective skills to use again.

The South African version will unmask itself on our screens tonight on SABC1 and SABC3.

The music reality game show first premiered in South Korea in 2015 has has since grown in popularity.

It's now aired in more than 50 countries around the world.

The concept sees celebrities showing off their singing ability, but behind a mask.

Songs are performed anonymously and the singers are dressed in elaborate masks and bejewelled head-to-toe costumes.

It's up to the panel of celebrity judges to determine their identity.

The show is hosted by comedian Mpho Popps, while TV personality Somizi Mhlongo, musician J Something, DJ Sithelo Shozi and comedian Skhumba Hlope take on the tough task of unmasking the singers.

People mustn't confuse it with SA's Got Talent or Idols...it's a different format. We are not judges, but detectives. We are there to find out who's the voice behind the mask. Somizi Mhlongo, The Masked Singer detective

The 16 competitors are all celebrities...it's not a show where anyone can just enter. You have to be famous to qualify. So it could be anyone...a politician, a soccer player or a TV presenter. It's people you'd never necessarily see singing or who sing as a profession. And the best part is that we have to think who it is with the clues given. That's what makes it exciting. Somizi Mhlongo, The Masked Singer detective

The Masked Singer premieres tonight at 18:30 on SABC 3.

Scroll up for the interview.