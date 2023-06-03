7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting
DURBAN - The notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal was rocked by yet another deadly shooting.
In October 2022, a group of eight men were convicted for a series of violent crimes committed at the hostel between 2014 and 2016, including the murder of nine men.
Since 2020, there were at least 20 more killings at Glebelands.
In the latest incident, seven people were shot and killed and two others were wounded.
Police in KwaZulu-Natal said the nine men were drinking at the hostel in the early hours of Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, before fleeing the scene.
Seven of the victims were declared dead on the scene by police.
"Police at Umlazi have opened a docket containing seven counts of murder and two attempted murders,” said spokesperson Jay Naicker.
“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Detectives from the Provincial Task Team have been instructed to probe the incident."
This article first appeared on EWN : 7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting
Source : Gallo Images
