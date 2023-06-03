Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi Melodies
SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent

3 June 2023 2:24 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
musa motha
Britain's Got Talent

South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as all the judges gave him the golden buzzer.

JOHANNESBURG - Britain's Got Talent has confirmed all 10 finalists for the 2023 final, set to air live on Sunday night.

Two acts will be representing Africa at the finals, Uganda’s Ghetto Kids and South Africa’s Musa Motha.

The Ghetto Kids, a dance and music group founded in 2014 by Daouda Kavuma, comprises of children from an orphanage in Uganda.

READ MORE:

They gained fame in 2014 when a video of them dancing to Eddy Kenzo's Sitya Loss went viral.

Since then, the Ghetto Kids have toured throughout Africa and the World.

During their performance Judge Bruno Tonioli pressed his golden buzzer, making this the first time the buzzer had been pressed prior to the ending of an act.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Musa Motha is a professional dancer in London.

Motha was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called Oesteosacorma as a child and, to save his life, he had his leg amputated.

The South African danced to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track Runnin and he made history as all the judges gave him the golden buzzer.

The two acts wowed the judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon and are joined in the final by Lillianna and Cillian, Amy Lou, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Travis George, Malakai Bayoh and Duo Odyssey.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent




