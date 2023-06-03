New publisher for Herman Mashaba's book
JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said a new publisher has been found for his book after it was dropped by Jonathan Ball over ethical issues.
The book, titled The Outsider - The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba was removed from bookstores after the Sunday Times reported that Mashaba paid its author, Prince Mashele R12.5 million for work towards the book.
Jonathan Ball said it was unaware of any funding agreement between Mashele and Mashaba when it signed the publishing agreement in 2022, and viewed this as a material non-disclosure and as a breach of trust.
Mashaba said he does not know why Mashele never disclosed the payment to publishers.
Mashele - who has since apologised for lying about the source of the funds for the book, has maintained that he was under a non-disclosure agreement.
"While I was bound by a non-disclosure obligation, I accept that I should not have stated that Herman Mashaba had no role to play in the funding of the book. The correct fact is that the research that led to the production of the book was financed through a funding agreement with Mashaba, to whom I am eternally grateful," said Mashele in a statement.
Meanwhile, Mashaba promised that the book would be back on shelves by the end of the month.
“But one thing for sure, I am proud of the work that he's done. Future generations, my grandchildren are going to be happy to really learn that there was once upon a time a South African born in abject poverty, a South African at the age of 22 from Hammanskraal took a decision to free himself, went into business, and [was] rewarded handsomely by his activities in business."
The ActionSA leader was speaking in Johannesburg on Saturday, at the unveiling of new ActionSA member Julie Seton - previously a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor.
This article first appeared on EWN : New publisher for Herman Mashaba's book
Source : 702
