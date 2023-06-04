Get to know coach Desiree Ellis in the newly released book ‘Magic’





The most successful women’s soccer coach in South Africa, Desiree Ellis, recently launched a book about her life.

'Magic: Desiree Ellis from Salt River to the 2023 World Cup' , written by sports journalist Luke Alfred, will take readers on the journey of Ellis’ early days playing soccer on the streets of Salt River to her illustrious career as a professional footballer and coach.

Growing up, Ellis would play soccer with boys and her cousins because there were no women's clubs back then.

“Desiree’s inspiring football journey began many years before on the streets of Salt River in Cape Town where she developed the strength and skills that earned her the nickname ‘Magic’ on the field” – reads the book's synopsis.

Ellis got her big break in 1978 with Athlone Celtic and went on to play for a number of local teams, including Spurs Ladies.

She featured in the South African national women's team between 1993 and 2002.

“When Desiree’s talent and dedication saw her become a serious contender at league and then provincial level, and finally gave her a chance to play with and against the world’s best, there was no stopping her. As South Africa emerged from sporting exile after the dark days of apartheid and stepped up to the international stage, Desiree proved to everyone who believed in her that dreams can come true.”

Ellis’ story has inspired many girls and women around the world.

South Africa's Desiree Ellis was crowned as the CAF Women's Coach of the Year at the CAF Awards in Rabat. Morocco on 21 July 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

The 60-year-old is one of the most recognised football coaches on the continent and her contribution to the sport has been immense.

Some of her achievements include leading Banyana to win the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) , being voted CAF’s Women Coach of the Year for the third successive year and receiving the Order of Ikhamanga in gold in 2023.

