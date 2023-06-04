'A demon in KZN when it comes to hitmen': Cele on Glebelands mass shooting
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the violence in KwaZulu-Natal is endless as another shooting claimed seven lives in the province.
Nine people were shot at the infamous Glebelands hostel in Umlazi on Saturday, leaving seven dead and two injured.
READ: 7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting
Police said the victims were drinking in one of the rooms in the hostel when gunmen opened fire, before fleeing the scene.
Seven died on the scene, while two were transported to hospital with serious injuries, explained the police.
Cele weighed in on high crime levels in the province.
"We have a demon there. When it comes to hitmen, when it comes to izinkabi, you go to that province. That Glebelands we thought we had sorted it. It does look like we regenerate these criminals...These criminals keep coming."
He was speaking on the sidelines of the funeral of slain matric pupil Palesa Malatji, who was laid to rest in Soshanguve on Saturday.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'A demon in KZN when it comes to hitmen': Cele on Glebelands mass shooting
More from Local
[VIDEO] Don't 'like' baboons? Maybe this little guy will change your mind
'Banjo' was saved by the Owl Rescue Centre after his mother was shot and killed.Read More
Is South Africa's water infrastructure being sabotaged?
A water expert says local mafias exist and that they sabotage infrastructure in a very precise and sophisticated manner.Read More
From 9 to 5 to full-time influencer - how Chad Jones became a TikTok star
Social media content creator Chad Jones has built up a following of over 2.5 million after quitting his job in software development.Read More
Help name Cape Town's new anti-litter mascot - it's down to 4 names!
A shortlist of four names has been drawn up based on suggestions received from the public and the Mayor wants you to cast your vote.Read More
Death toll climbs to 8 following Glebelands mass shooting
In the early hours of Saturday morning, a group of men were drinking in one of the rooms at the hostel when a group stormed and shot at them.Read More
The dangers of cancelling insurance to cope with the high cost of living
These tough economic times are forcing households to make difficult decisions.Read More
South Africans urged to vaccinate against flu as cases rise
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there has been an increase in flu cases across the country as the winter season settles.Read More
New publisher for Herman Mashaba's book
Mashaba promised that the book would be back on shelves by the end of the month.Read More
7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting
Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven of the men dead on scene by police, and two sustaining serious injuries.Read More