'A demon in KZN when it comes to hitmen': Cele on Glebelands mass shooting





JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the violence in KwaZulu-Natal is endless as another shooting claimed seven lives in the province.

Nine people were shot at the infamous Glebelands hostel in Umlazi on Saturday, leaving seven dead and two injured.

Police said the victims were drinking in one of the rooms in the hostel when gunmen opened fire, before fleeing the scene.

Seven died on the scene, while two were transported to hospital with serious injuries, explained the police.

Cele weighed in on high crime levels in the province.

"We have a demon there. When it comes to hitmen, when it comes to izinkabi, you go to that province. That Glebelands we thought we had sorted it. It does look like we regenerate these criminals...These criminals keep coming."

He was speaking on the sidelines of the funeral of slain matric pupil Palesa Malatji, who was laid to rest in Soshanguve on Saturday.

